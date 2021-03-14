Ranchi: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Jharkhand, a director of an NGO-run nursing institute was arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually exploiting students in the Khunti district. The matter came to light after three students lodged complaints against the matter. A probe is currently underway into the matter. Also Read - UP Shocker: 13-year-old Boy Sexually Assaulted by 2 Minors in Aligarh, Given Rs 20 to Stay Mum

Many students have accused the director Parvez Alam of molestation. Students said that the director would grope them and put his hands under their clothes on the pretext of “testing their tolerance”, reported India Today.

The man is known to have assaulted many nursing trainees over time.

“Police have arrested the director of an NGO, which provides nursing training, for allegedly molesting and harassing nursing students in Khunti district,” Superintendent of Police for Khunti Ashutosh Shekhar said.

“Three students have complained regarding the matter and an FIR has been lodged under several sections at the Mahila Thana,” Shekhar said.

The matter was brought to light after students narrated their ordeal to a social activist, who later wrote to the Governor.

The police have registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sections 354 (assault or criminal force with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).