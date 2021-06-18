Ranchi: The Jharkhand government is on high alert amid the possibility of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The came after experts’ suggestions that any laxity in following Covid-19 protocol may lead to serious consequences. Further, the state government has also issued a detailed document to deal with the possibility of the third wave. It is being said that the third wave may lead to an increased number of infections among children. Also Read - Jharkhand Allows Govt, Private Offices To Open Till 4 PM with 50 Per Cent Workforce As Covid Cases Decline | Details Here

Official statement

“Experts suggest that the Coronavirus is mutating at a fast pace and any kind of lethargy may lead to serious complications. With the inputs received from the experts, the state government of Jharkhand is on high alert regarding this matter. Efforts are being undertaken to enhance and up-grade the existing medical infrastructure,” PTI quoted an official statement.

To deal with the expected third wave, the state government has started preparing its machinery in advance, it added.

Expert warning on the possible third wave

Experts have anticipated that the third wave may have a greater effect on children. However, adults will not be immune to the upcoming wave either.

“Experts anticipate that in the third wave children are at greater risk whereas, this does not give any guarantee of adults being unaffected. The government is also working on generating awareness among people. Along with the preparedness of the government to deal with this potential threat, parents are also expected to discharge their responsibilities,” the statement said.

How 3rd wave may impact children?

It said that as per the detailed information in the state’s book ”Manuals for Preparation, Prevention and Planning for Covid-19, Third Wave in Jharkhand, the Way Forward”, most infected children may not show any symptoms or may exhibit very mild symptoms.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, running nose, sore throat, diarrhoea, loss of taste or smell, it said, adding that due to the tender age, children will be unable to explain their symptoms, but the parents need to be on alert.

The government issued detailed protective measures to avoid infection in children, including paying close attention to their hygiene.

Will restrictions in Jharkhand be lifted further?

The statement issued by the government said that with few restrictions in place, the state is moving towards lifting all the curbs.

(With agency inputs)