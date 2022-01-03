Ranchi: The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government on Monday announced stern restrictions in the state to contain the spread of the virus. The state decided to close all stadiums, parks, gyms, swimming pools, tourist destinations till further order. Speaking to the media, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta informed, “All stadiums, parks, gyms, swimming pools, tourist destinations will remain closed till further order. Educational institutions will also remain shut till further orders, however official work will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity.”Also Read - 10th Pass Jharkhand Education Minister To Appear For Intermediate Exam. He Explains Why