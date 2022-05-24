Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav 2022 Phase 3 Voting: Polling for the third of the four-phase panchayat election in Jharkhand will be held on Tuesday (May 24) and a total of 1,047 panchayats covering 70 blocks in 19 districts will be voting. Over 46.94 voters, including 22.86 lakh women, are entitled to exercise their franchise to decide the political fate of 27,343 candidates. Four blocks in the state capital Ormanjhi, Angara, Namkum and Silli will go to polls in the third phase.Also Read - Jharkhand Boy Held For Kicking Girl Repeatedly After CM Hemant Soren Seeks Action Retweeting Video

In the third phase, elections will be held for 15,376 posts 12,911 panchayat members, 1,047 mukhiyas, 1,290 panchayat committee representatives and 128 Zilla Parishad members. However, a total of 5,950 candidates have already been declared winners unopposed in the third phase, officials said. Also Read - Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav Result Phase 2 Updates: Ghuchla Munda Elected Mukhiya From Danakera Panchayat

“All preparations have been completed for the third phase. Polling will start at 7 am and continue till 3 pm. Polling parties have been dispatched to their respective locations,” State Election Commission (SEC) Secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said. Also Read - Dolphin Safari Likely to Boost Ecotourism in Jharkhand's Sahibganj And Rajmahal

A total of 12,912 polling booths have been set up for the third phase. Of them, 6,021 have been declared sensitive and 3,804 hypersensitive.

Adequate security arrangements have been made both for the electors and the polling personnel. Security personnels has been deployed at all polling stations to conduct peaceful polling, the SEC secretary stated.

In Ranchi, the district election officer (DEO) and Ranchi deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan on Monday directed sector magistrates and police officers engaged in election duty to follow the commission’s guidelines properly. Ranjan appealed to voters to cast votes without any fear or hesitation.

The final phase of the elections will be held on May 27.