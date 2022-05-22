Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav Result Phase 2 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the second phase of Jharkhand Panchayat Election is underway for 872 gram panchayats in 50 blocks of 16 districts amid tight security. Voting for the 2nd phase of 2022 Jharkhand panchayat chunav was held on May 19 for 5,123 posts of Gram Panchayat member, 866 of Mukhiya, 938 of Panchayat Samiti member and 102 posts of Zilla Parishad member. The final results of the second phase of the 2022 Jharkhand Panchayat election will take time to emerge as Electronic Voting Machines were not used in the elections. Earlier, the first phase of counting for Jharkhand Panchayat Election took place on May 17. A total of 1,127 panchayats covering 72 blocks in 21 districts of the state went to the polls in the first phase. Panchayat elections in the state are not held on party lines.Also Read - Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav Results: Phase 1 Winners' List

In the first phase, elections were held for 16,757 posts 14,079 panchayat members, 1,127 mukhiyas, 1,405 Panchayat Samiti members and 146 Zilla Parishad members. However, a total of 6,231 candidates have already been declared winners unopposed in the first phase, as only one candidate was left in each of those posts after withdrawal and rejection of nomination papers.

Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav Result – Follow live updates here