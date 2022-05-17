Ranchi: The counting of votes for the first phase of the Jharkhand panchayat elections is started at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security. The first phase of the four-phased panchayat polls was held on May 14 and over 68 per cent of the 52 lakh voters exercised their franchise. The other three phases of the elections will be held on May 19, 24 and 27. The elections were held for 9,819 posts 7,303 panchayat members, 1,117 mukhiyas, 1,256 panchayat committee members and 143 Zilla Parishad members. The final results of the first phase of the 2022 Jharkhand Panchayat election will take time to emerge as Electronic Voting Machines were not used in the elections.
A total of 1,127 panchayats covering 72 blocks in 21 districts of the state went to the polls in the first phase. Panchayat elections in the state are not held on party lines. SEC secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said, “As the polling was conducted in ballot papers, it will take time to declare the final results.”
In the first phase, elections were held for 16,757 posts 14,079 panchayat members, 1,127 mukhiyas, 1,405 Panchayat Samiti members and 146 Zilla Parishad members. However, a total of 6,231 candidates have already been declared winners unopposed in the first phase, as only one candidate was left in each of those posts after withdrawal and rejection of nomination papers.
Meanwhile, re-polling in 26 booths across eight districts passed off peacefully on Monday with 59.14 per cent voter turnout, Prasad said. The SEC had received complaints regarding ballot paper errors from several booths during the polling on Saturday.
Highlights on Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav Result:
- Archana Hembram emerged victorious in the Chordaha Panchayat under the Chauparan block.
- Mahendra Singh has been elected as a Panchayat Samiti member of Kemte Panchayat.
- Sharmila Devi has been elected as head of Hurlung Panchayat in the Gomia block of the Bokaro district.
- Monika Toppo has been elected as a Panchayat Samiti member of Khantaga Panchayat.
- Phulmani Oraon has been elected from Larango Panchayat of Sisai Block.
- Manju Khes has been declared elected as head of Kanjoba Panchayat in Kersai block of Simdega district.
- Kalavati Devi was elected as a ward member from Ward 11 of Paharpur in Giridih district.
- Muni Devi was elected as a ward member from Paharpur Ward 5.
- Ramlal Tudu was elected as a ward member from Sindwaria Ward 5.
- Rukmani Devi was elected as a ward member from Paharpur Ward 1
- In the three-tier panchayat election, Kiran Kumari from Rajrappa Project Sevai Dakshin Panchayat of Chitarpur block in Ramgarh won the post of the head.
- Geetanjali Kumari Tirki from Hesapoda Panchayat of Gola block has won the post of head.
- Soma Urao has won by 252 votes in the Puso Panchayat of the Sisai block in the counting of votes for the first phase of three-tier panchayat elections.
- Pinky Devi has won the post of the head from Rakuva Panchayat of Gola block of Ramgarh, Jharkhand.
- In the remote Peshrar block of Lohardaga district, Ruby Kumari, won the post of Zilla Parishad member. Meanwhile, her husband Vinod Singh Kherwar the post of member of Peshrar Block Zilla Parishad for the third time.
- Sunita Devi has won the post of the head in Pindarkon Panchayat of Padma block under Hazaribagh district.
- In Chuglamo Panchayat of Barkatha block, head candidate Phulwanti Kumari won by a margin of 483 votes defeating her nearest rival Manoj Kumar Choudhary.
- Ritesh Baske has won the election for the post of Panchayat Samiti member in Arjuwa Panchayat of Petarwar block.
- In the three-tier panchayat elections being held in Simdega, Jyoti Prakash Kullu from Keshalpur Panchayat of Pakartand block won the election.
- Inderlal Baski has emerged victorious from the Naxal-affected Jeetpur Panchayat of Tundi block as the headman. Inderlal defeated Sonodi Devi and became the chief. Inder Lal Baski has got 640 votes.
- Sudhir Singh Munda was elected Mukhiya from Tiruladih Panchayat of Kukadu block of Chandil sub-division of Seraikela Kharsawan district.
- Suparna Devi won from Maniadih by 26 votes and defeated Lilamuni Devi.
- Vikas Kumar Singh has been elected as Mukhiya from Phasa Panchayat of Haidernagar block of Palamu.
- After the second round of counting of votes in Pakartand block of Simdega, Josima Khakha, the wife of MLA Bhushan Bada, the candidate of Zilla Parishad member, is leading by about 1100 votes.
- First cycle Zilla Parishad member result Pakartand BlockIrene – 1354Josima- 1657Vasudev – 206Vishal – 268Anil- 36
- Result of first cycle Zilla Parishad KersaiPrema Bada – 1272Reshmi – 430Vinita Minz – 662Subhadra – 970
- Result of first cycle Zilla Parishad KurdegAnita Topno – 647Basanti Khakha – 339Manjusa Tirkey – 1629Sony Packra – 1034
- Ruby Kumari, the candidate from the Lohardaga Pesharar Block Zilla Parishad Member seat, is ahead of her opponent by 1724 votes.
- In Pesharar block, three candidates stood for the post of Zilla Parishad member, in which Ramjanki Nagesia got 430 votes, Ruby Kumari 2235 votes and Suman Kumari got 509 votes in the first round, four rounds are still left for counting.
- Kalavati Devi from Ward 11 of Paharpur in Giridih district, Muni Devi from Paharpur Ward 5, Ramlal Tudu from Sindwaria Ward 5 and Rukmani Devi from Paharpur Ward 1 have been elected for Ward Members.
- Panchi Oraon became the chief by securing 844 votes from Amalia panchayat of Bharano block of Gumla district of Jharkhand.
- Jaimani Oraon got 423 votes at number two. Fulmani Devi became the chief by securing 1334 votes from Larango Panchayat of Sisai block. Devmani Oraon got 812 votes on the second number.
- Sikandar Rana has won the election of Mukhiya from Bendgi Panchayat of Barhi block of Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.
- Jai Nath Mahato, Panchayat Samiti member of Hukum Panchayat No. 2 of Gomia block of Bokaro district has got 593 votes. He has won over his nearest rival Mithilesh Kumar Pandey.
- Ballot paper was thrown at the counting center in Chatra district, ruckus-like situation erupted. Additional Collector Pawan Kumar Mandal said that the complaint of booth number 96 Paradigya has been received. A letter has been written for action against the personnel who went there to vote.
- Kamil Topno has won from Deoria Panchayat of Kisko block of Lohardaga district and Sunil Topno has won for Panchayat Samiti. Rameshwar Oraon won the election from Banardi Panchayat of Chandwa block of Latehar district. Sunaina Devi was elected from Sindwaria Ward No.-2 of Giridih, Prayag Mandal from Paharpur Ward No.-2, Manisha Verma from Sindwaria Ward No.-3 and Shakuntala Devi from Paharpur Ward No.-13.
- Vinita Khakha, a mukhiya candidate is leading from Kairabeda Panchayat of Pakartad of Simdega. However, there is a delay in the declaration of the result here. Several Mukhiyas have won, but, till now not a single one has been officially declared as the winner.
- Archana Hembram won the post of Mukhiya by 84 votes. She has won the election from Chordah Panchayat of Hazaribagh. She has qualified JPSC Mains exam.
- The first results of the first phase of Jharkhand Panchayat elections have been declared. In Lohardaga, Panchayat Samiti member Sunil Topno has won. Sunil Topno had submitted a claim for the post of Panchayat Samiti member from Devdaria Panchayat of Kisko block and registered the first victory in the district.
- The trend has started in the counting of votes for the Lohardaga Panchayat elections for Jharkhand Panchayat elections. The Panchayat Samiti member has won from Siram Panchayat. On the other hand, Vinita Khakha, the head candidate from the Kairabeda panchayat of Pakartad in Simdega district, is leading.