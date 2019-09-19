New Delhi: Dr Ajoy Kumar, former president of Jharkhand Congress, on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), just months ahead of the Assembly Elections in the state, scheduled for later this year.

He joined the party in presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. AAP Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, too, was present on this occasion.

Delhi: Congress leader Dr Ajoy Kumar joins Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia. He was the Congress Jharkhand President. pic.twitter.com/r8yhLmQV63 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019

A former Indian Police Service (IPS officer), Dr Ajoy Kumar resigned as Jharkhand Congress chief, taking moral responsibility of the party’s dismal performance in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was replaced as the state chief by former Union Minister Rameshwar Oraon, himself a former police officer.

In a resignation letter posted on his Twitter account in August, he accused the local Congress leadership of corruption and keeping their personal interests above those of the party. He also stated that many of his colleagues were worse than ‘even criminals.’

Thanks to all for supporting me in my journey – The journey of state president is now over – Thanks & Lots Of Love To All My Supporters pic.twitter.com/To3X0ThruT — Dr Ajoy Kumar (@drajoykumar) August 9, 2019

The youngest IPS officer ever to receive a gallantry medal, he began his political career with the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), which he joined in 2010. In 2011, he became Jamshedpur MP by winning by-elections. In 2014, he joined the Congress and was made its Jharkhand unit president in November 2017.

Born in Mangalore, Karnataka in 1962, he was an IPS officer of 1986 batch.