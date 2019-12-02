New Delhi: Addressing an election rally in Chakradharpur on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Jharkhand wanted to build Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya.

Referring to the urgency sought in Ram Janmabhumi case, Amit Shah said, “Kapil Sibal said in SC that there is no need to hurry in Ram Janmabhumi case. We requested that the case should be moved faster. What was the result? SC has given judgement and now a grand sky-high temple of Ram Lalla will be built in Ayodhya.”

Shah also said that Naxalism has been uprooted from Jharkhand during the past five years under the rule of PM Modi and state chief minister Raghubar Das. “In the last 5 years, Narendra Modi government and Raghubar Das government uprooted Naxalism from Jharkhand and cleared the path for development,” said Amit Shah, according to news agency ANI.

Lashing out at the opposition party, BJP leader Amit Shah noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party seeks to push Jharkhand forward on the road of development while all that the Congress party wants is power. “Due to thirst for power, today Hemant Soren is trying to become Chief Minister while sitting on the lap of Congress. Their objective is to get power but BJP’s objective is to push forward the state on the path of development,” Amit Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Expressing confidence at what Jharkhand really wants, Amit Shah reiterated that the state wants Kashmir to be an integral part of India and wants terror and Naxalism to end.