Jharkhand protest: Agitation enters day 20 as aspirants refuse to back down; demand CBI probe, cancelation of exam

As Jharkhand student agitation enters Day 20, job aspirants demand a CBI probe and the total cancellation of JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams.

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Jharkhand Protest (PTI image)

Jharkhand protest: The escalating standoff between job aspirants and the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in public recruitment examinations underscores a growing systemic crisis in state-level competitive exams. Entering its 20th consecutive day, the agitation at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium reflects deep-seated frustration among thousands of youths demanding institutional integrity. By refusing to call off their protest despite police action and partial executive concessions, the students have sent a clear national signal: nothing short of complete transparency and a central probe will restore faith.

What are protestors demanding in Jharkhand?

Determined protesters, including long-time aspirants from across the state, insist on the complete cancellation of disputed JPSC and JSSC examinations alongside an independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). As state officials attempt to negotiate, the enduring resolve of the youth highlights a critical national challenge—ensuring fair public service selection while protecting democratic dissent from institutional apathy and heavy-handed law enforcement.

“Today is the 20th day that I have been here. On August 10, when police lathi-charged us during a protest march to the Assembly, my mother was crying and urging me to return home. She was scared after the assault on us during the march. But now, we have decided not to step back from our demands,” Pandit said.

“There is no transparency in both agencies, and the government’s attitude regarding these issues is not what it should be. They are using their power to divide students rather than resolving the issues,” he said.

Pandit alleged that senior district officials had visited the protest site on Tuesday night and tried to create a division among the protesters by asking those demanding action on JPSC-related issues to return home following the government’s announcement to cancel the exam.

Another protester, Ravi Kumar from Lohardaga district, said he had been at the protest site since July 29, when the agitation began.

“I cracked multiple exams conducted by both the agencies, but due to prevailing corruption, partiality and irregularities in the system, we have suffered. We will not stop until the government agrees to bring reforms, order a CBI probe and cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)-CGL exam,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)