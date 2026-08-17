Jharkhand protest BIG UPDATE: Big win for protestors as Jharkhand govt accepts students’ demands, cancels JSSC-CGL exam

Big win for protestors as Jharkhand govt accepts students' demands, cancels JSSC-CGL exam

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Jharkhand Protest (PTI image)

Jharkhand protest BIG UPDATE: In a significant win for student protestors, the Jharkhand government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren accepts students’ demands and canceled JSSC-CGL exam. For those unversed, the aspirants were protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and demanding a CBI probe and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination. Here are all the details you need to know about what the Jharkhand government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said on the examinations.

What Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on JSSC-CGL examination?

“Addressing all aspects of the issue, we have decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL- including the examinations conducted, the results published, the candidates selected or who participated, and all other activities carried out by TDPL”, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

Read more: Big action amid Jharkhand protest as CID raids Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission office over exam irregularities

“Furthermore, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors—minor or major—that have occurred since 2014. We will also soon convene to discuss the amendments made to the MMDR Act by the Central Government; if necessary, we may even call a special session to deliberate on this specific issue…”, added Soren.

Meanwhile, a group of successful JSSC-CGL candidates who are already employed gathered outside the state secretariat and appealed to Soren not to cancel the examination.

Jharkhand protest enters 24th day

The protest entered its 24th day, with six agitators continuing their hunger strike. A student delegation, including JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leaders Ravindra Paswan, Piyush Kumar Singh and Ravindra Kumar Ravi, was scheduled to meet the government panel.

The proposed meeting would be the seventh round of talks, with previous discussions failing to yield a breakthrough. On Sunday, the demonstrators burnt the effigies of Soren, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing the JMM-Congress alliance of “failing to take concrete action” on their demands.

In the evening, the state government invited the protesters for a fresh round of talks on Monday afternoon.

Savita Kumari, one of the protesters on hunger strike, said, “We want complete reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), along with a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam.”

(With inputs from agencies)