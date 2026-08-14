Jharkhand protest Day 21: Students hold protest march, announce Tiranga Padyatra on August 15

Students protesting against competitive exam irregularities in Jharkhand held an 'Aakrosh Yatra' in Ranchi and burned effigies of four state ministers.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/jharkhand-protest-day-21-students-hold-protest-march-announce-tiranga-padyatra-on-august-15-8501885/ Copy

Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC stir

Ranchi: Students protesting against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s competitive examinations staged a massive ‘Aakrosh Yatra’ in Ranchi on Friday evening. On the 21st day of their continuous demonstration, the protesters marched from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk, raising slogans against the state government and demanding immediate action to address their grievances. During the protest, the students burned effigies of four state ministers, Sudivya Kumar, Deepika Pandey Singh, Irfan Ansari, and Shilpi Neha Tirkey, expressing anger over their alleged remarks regarding the ongoing agitation.

Protesters stated that the ministers’ comments had deeply hurt their sentiments. Emphasizing that their movement has remained entirely peaceful, the students urged the government to take their demands seriously and resolve the issue without further delay.

Also read: ‘Over 8,500 suggestions received on exam reforms’: What Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said amid Jharkhand student protest

Protesters also raised slogans highlighting various issues related to their demands. The demonstration caused a brief disruption in the area. Students asserted that the agitation would continue until the government takes concrete decisions on their key demands. The students have also announced a massive Tiranga Padyatra in Ranchi on Independence Day.

Jharkhand student protestors announce Tiranga Padyatra

Student leaders claimed that participants from all 24 districts of Jharkhand are expected to join the march. Students have been urged to start arriving at the protest venue from Friday evening. The padyatra has been called by the Reform Manch, which has appealed to various student organisations to participate. Organisers maintained that the Tiranga Padyatra would be entirely peaceful and would serve as a democratic means of conveying their demands to the government on Independence Day.

The agitating students have been questioning the conduct of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) CGL examination and the 11th to 13th Joint Civil Services Examination conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC). Their principal demands include cancellation of the examinations and a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

Protesters allege large-scale malpractices in the recruitment process. Students said the government has agreed to some of their demands but has yet to take a clear decision on the key issues. They stressed that the proposed Tiranga Padyatra is not directed against any political party but is intended to press for a transparent and fair recruitment process.

(With inputs from agencies)