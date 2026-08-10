Jharkhand Protest: Police lathi charges protestors again, Devendra Mehta taken to hospital

Police in Jharkhand resort to a lathi charge against demonstrators during a rising protest, resulting in injuries and sending Devendra Mehta to the hospital.

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Ranchi: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto during his indefinite hunger strike as part of a protest against the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Ranchi: In a significant national development, the Jharkhand Police lathi charged protesting students on Monday, In the recent development, the police used water cannons, tear gas and lathi-charged job aspirants protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations after they breached multiple barricades during a march and reached near the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday. The Assembly was adjourned for the day in the afternoon. In another important update, student protestor Devendra Nath Mahato, who is on water and food fast for the last few days was taken to hospital on Monday.

Several protesters injured in police action

Several protesters were injured in the police action, which took place when the march reached the final barricade near Jagannathpur Temple on the road to the Assembly.

“The baton charge was barbaric. We were protesting peacefully, but the government used batons against us. They can only inflict physical injuries, not harm our thoughts,” protester Piyush Kumar Soni told PTI.

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“Many girl students sustained injuries. Police hit us on our head, arms, face everywhere,” he claimed.

Vikram Kumar, who came from Hazaribag district, also claimed to have sustained a head injury.

“Whatever the Hemant Soren government is doing to us is not good. We were protesting peacefully; then why is your police baton charging at us?” he said.

The protesters breached the barricades and reached outside Gate No. 1 of the assembly, where they staged a sit-in.

“We will not go home and will sit here on dharna until our demands are met,” Ranchi resident and protester Jyoti Mahto said.

Rahul Gandhi slams use of force against protesting students in Jharkhand

Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday expressed concern over the police action against students protesting in Jharkhand, stating that the use of force against students is “wrong”.

In a post on X, the Congress leader emphasised that students have a fundamental right to peaceful protest and urged the Soren government to resolve their issues through dialogue.

“The use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong. Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions,” Gandhi said.

Further calling upon the Jharkhand government to engage with the agitating students, the Congress MP stated that their grievances must be addressed immediately.

(With inputs from agencies)