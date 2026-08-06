Jharkhand protest: Students announce 11-member delegation for talks with govt; two journalists, one advocate

Protesting students at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium form an 11-member delegation to discuss recruitment exam irregularities with the Jharkhand government.

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Jharkhand Protest- File image

Jharkhand protest: Protesting students sitting on a dharna at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium for the past 13 days announced an 11-member delegation on Thursday to engage in talks with the Jharkhand government. The ongoing demonstration stems from alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations across the state, including those conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The delegation comprises eight student representatives, two journalists and an advocate to facilitate the process.

11-member delegation to lead talks with Jharkhand government

However, the protesters clarified that only the student representatives will present their demands and viewpoints before the government during the upcoming discussions. The eight student members selected for the delegation are Ravindra Paswan, Piyush Kumar Singh, Ravindra Kumar Ravi, Rajesh Prasad, Neetu Kujur, Kartik Soren, Sandeep Kumar, and Shalu Singh.

Read more: Big development in Jharkhand protest as Soren government invites agitating students for talks

The delegation also includes journalists Shambhunath Choudhary and Vikas Verma, along with advocate Ajit Kumar. According to the student protesters, the two journalists and the advocate will accompany the delegation solely in the capacity of guardians and advisors. They will neither place any demands nor present any facts or arguments on behalf of the students during the meeting. Only the designated student representatives will speak before the government and articulate the protesters’ concerns.

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The students further stated that the journalists included in the delegation would not carry microphones, cameras, recording devices, or any other broadcasting equipment into the meeting venue. They said this decision had been taken to ensure that the talks are conducted in a peaceful, orderly and transparent manner.

What are demands of protesting students?

The students have been demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in JPSC, JSSC and other recruitment examinations, action against those responsible and greater transparency in the recruitment process.

Following the state government’s offer to hold discussions with the agitating students, the protesters have for the first time announced an official delegation to represent them in the proposed talks. Attention is now focused on the outcome of the discussions between the government and the students, which are expected to determine the future course of the agitation.

(With inputs from agencies)