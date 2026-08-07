Jharkhand protest: Students submit fresh panel of 10-member for talks with Hemant Soren govt

The decision to engage in talks came a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the government's doors were open for discussions with the protesters.

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Jharkhand Protest- File image

Jharkhand protest: Students protesting recruitment exam irregularities in Jharkhand submitted a revised 10-member delegation to the state government on Friday to negotiate a resolution. The new panel was formed after officials rejected an earlier 11-member team that featured an advocate and two technical experts. According to the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, the organization steering the agitation, the updated panel consists exclusively of student leaders: Ravindra Paswan, Piyush Kumar, Rajesh Prasad, Neetu Kujur, Ankit Raj, Kartik Soren, Shalu Kumari, Ravindra Kumar Ravi, Anand Kumar, and Ankit Kumar.

By adjusting the delegation’s composition, the student group aims to remove procedural roadblocks and resume direct dialogue with state authorities. The Manch hopes this reshuffle addresses the government’s previous objections, paving the way for constructive discussions to resolve the contested examination process.

Also read: Jharkhand CM Soren breaks silence on Ranchi student protest, says ‘protesters will be reassured’

The protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations entered its 14th day on Friday, with six demonstrators continuing their hunger strike. Two student organisations also held a march to the state assembly during the day.

The new list was submitted after the state Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar, who is a member of the five-member government committee constituted to hold talks with the students, objected to the inclusion of an advocate in the delegation.

On Thursday, the Manch had formed an 11-member delegation comprising eight students, two experts and an advocate after the state government offered to hold talks over the agitation.

The decision to engage in talks came a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the government’s doors were open for discussions with the protesters.

A five-member government committee, comprising ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda, Sanjay Prasad and Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajoy Kumar Singh, is likely to hold talks with the students later in the day.

The protesters have been demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

(With inputs from agencies)