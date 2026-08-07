Jharkhand Protest: Ink thrown at AISA president Neha Bora, police detain man | WATCH

Ink was thrown at All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora on Friday while she was taking part in an ongoing student protest in Ranchi.

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Jharkhand Protest: WATCH ink thrown at AISA president Neha Bora, police detain man | Images: X

Jharkhand Protest: A fresh flashpoint erupted in the ongoing student protests in Ranchi on Friday when a man threw ink at All India Students’ Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora at the protest site while she was addressing the protesting students and participating in the march. The incident triggered anger among students and major chaos at the protest site.

Police promptly caught the man and took him into custody, maintaining law and order at the protest site in Ranchi.

What Did Neha Bora Say After The Ink Incident?

Amid the ongoing JPSC-JSSC examination row, ink was thrown at All India Students’ Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora on Friday at the protesting site in Ranchi while she was taking part in a student march. The situation turned chaotic before authorities managed to restore order at the protest site.

Following the incident, Bora addressed protesting students and said, “On 20th July, tear gas shells were thrown at us, pellet guns were used against us, when we did not get scared, then what can this ordinary ink do to us?…”

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand | Ink thrown at president of the All India Students Association, Neha Bora She says, “On 20th July, tear gas shells were thrown at us, pellet guns were used against us, when we did not get scared, then what can this ordinary ink do to us?…” pic.twitter.com/CBF83Ng5Ea — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026

What Exactly Happened?

Neha Bora had arrived at the protesting site in Ranchi to join students’ agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s competitive exams. A section of a crowd turned against her. A man arrived out of nowhere and flung ink on the face of AISA leader.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand | President of the All India Students Association, Neha Bora says, “Jantar Mantar protest and the protest across the country has thrown open possibilities that you can fight for your rights. The ruling side can tell you that your goal is impossible but… pic.twitter.com/H3Vxc0YFDW — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026

As of now, the identity of the person who flung ink at Bora, has not been established. Authorities have not named a suspect, and it remains unclear what specifically triggered hostility toward the AISA chief during the student-led march.

Every examination conducted in Jharkhand and across the country must be conducted in a transparent and accountable manner by government institutions. Whenever a paper leak occurs, the responsibility cannot simply be passed on to private agencies. The concerned government authorities must be held accountable. We demand that all private agencies involved in the system and facing allegations of irregularities and corruption must be removed… We will support the call given by students on the 10th and continue to stand for the future of students..,” Bora said after the incident.