New Delhi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) President Shibu Soren and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Deepak Prakash have been elected to Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand. While Soren got 31 votes, Prakash got 30 votes. Congress nominee Shahzada Anwa managed 18 votes.

Earlier in the day, with precautionary measures in place owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling took place for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, where three candidates were in the fray. Polling began at 9 am and ended at 4 pm.

Every MLA was being screened for body temperature and asked to abide by safety protocol such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. A team of doctors and health workers were stationed on assembly premises to aid the legislators and carry out thermal screening.

Jharkhand ministers Badal Patralekh, Alamgir Alam, Champai Soren and Joba Majhi were among those who had exercised their franchise early in the day. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has also cast his vote. Among others, BJP MLAs Babulal Marandi, Ramchandra Chandravansi, Biranchi Narain, Naveen Jaiswal, Ananth Kumar Ojha, AJSU party president Sudesh Mahto and his party colleague Lambodar Mahto had voted.

The polling for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand was necessitated as the tenure of Independent member Parimal Nathwani and RJD’s Prem Chand Gupta had ended in April.

All three candidates had filed their nomination papers in March after the Election Commission issued notification for the Upper House seats.

The election was scheduled to be held on March 26 but was postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

