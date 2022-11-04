8 Fetuses Found In 21-Day-Old Baby’s Abdomen, Rare Case Of Fetus-In-Fetu

8 fetuses were found in 21-day-old babies' abdomen in a rare case of Fetus-In-Fetu

Ranchi: In quite a rare case, not less than eight fetuses were found in the abdomen of a 21-day-old baby during an operation in a private hospital in a government hospital in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. “The size of the fetuses range from three centimetres to five centimetres and they were settled inside a cyst in the abdomen,” said Dr Md Imran, who performed the surgery.

RARE CASE OF FETUS-IN-FETU (FIF)

In medical terms, it is called fetus-in-fetu (FIF), a rare entity in which one malformed vertebrate fetus is enclosed within the body of its twin, according to a journal of National Library of Medicine. “As per the papers and journals available so far, one fetus was reported in most of the FIF cases. Case of eight fetuses has not been reported from anywhere yet,” Dr Imran claimed. He added that FIF is very rare and it occurs in one in five lakh live births.

The baby was born on October 10 in a government hospital in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district. The doctors found a lump in the abdomen and suggested to the parents to operate it immediately, as it might cause problems in the stomach.

“The baby was admitted to the hospital when she turned 21 days. In initial diagnosis, a cyst or tumour-like substance was found. It was located below the diaphragm. We decided to remove it through operation and it was performed on November 1. Then, we discovered eight fetuses one after another inside the part,” he said.

The operation was successful and the baby’s condition is normal right now. The baby has been kept under observation and she will be discharged in a week, he said.