Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav Result LIVE: Counting for the third and fourth phases of the Jharkhand Panchayat elections has begun from 8 am on Tuesday morning amid tight security arrangements. Drones are also being monitored at the counting site. The counting of votes is underway for the elections held in 2,346 panchayats in 142 blocks of the state. Two centers have been set up for counting of votes in Chatra. The counting of votes of the blocks falling under Chatra sub-division area is being done at the counting center located at Chatra College. While the counting of votes of the blocks falling under Simaria sub-division is being done at the Plus Two High School Counting Center located at the sub-divisional headquarters.

09:10 am: In Kolebira, 64 people have contested for the post of Mukhiya, 19 for Panchayat Samiti member, 4 for Zilla Parishad member and 64 for the post of Mukhiya, 51 for Ward member. In the Jaldega block, 78 candidates were in the fray for ward member, 50 for Mukhiya, 31 for panchayat Samiti member and 4 for Zilla Parishad member. In the third phase, votes were cast in 270 polling stations.

08:45 am: SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) personnel are deployed for the security of the counting hall premises located at Government Polytechnic College Sahibganj and Model Degree College, Mundli Rajmahal.

Section 144 is in force within 500 meters of both the counting centres. Drone cameras are being monitored in both the counting centers.

08:30 am: Passes have been issued to government employees, counting personnel and counting agents from the respective blocks, without a pass, the entry of anyone will be completely banned. Apart from this, those people who have been issued a warrant under section 107 of the IPC and have not filled their bond, they are also not allowed to go inside, and can be arrested on going inside.

08:15 am: The fate of 301 candidates from Kolebira and Jaldega of Simdega district and 282 from Bano and Bansjor in Jharkhand Panchayat elections will be decided today. Counting of votes in SS Plus Two High School has begun amid heavy security.

08:00 am: In the fourth phase in Garhwa, the fate of a total of 3930 candidates is locked in the ballot box for various posts. Out of this, 89 candidates are in the fray for 11 posts of Zilla Parishad, 524 for 111 posts of Panchayat Samiti members, 784 for 85 posts of Mukhiya and 878 posts of Ward members.