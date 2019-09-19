New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday once again reiterated that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list was not limited to Assam and that anyone living illegally in India will be sent away from the country.

He made these comments at an event in Jharkhand, where he flagged off BJP’s ‘Johar Jan Aashirvad Yatra‘, just months ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking in state capital Ranchi, Shah, who is also the national president of the BJP, said, “You try settling down in the UK, the Netherlands and the US, no one will let you come illegally. Then how can anyone be allowed to come and live in India just like that? Can just about anyone come and live here? This isn’t how the country functions.”

He added, “A register of Indian citizens is the need of the hour. In our election manifesto, we promised that the NRC will be implemented across the country, not just in Assam and a register of Indian citizens will be made. Everything will be done as per the law.”

He further said that the NRC itself means ‘National Register of Citizens’ and not ‘National Register of Assam.’

The final NRC list, which was published on August 31, excluded 19 lakh people. On this, the Home Minister said that those excluded would get a chance to argue their case in a tribunal.

In recent days, Manohar Lal Khattar and Yogi Adityanath, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttar Pradesh respectively, too, have proposed to implement the NRC in their respective states.