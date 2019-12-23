New Delhi: ‘There is going to be a clean sweep for ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) in Jharkhand’, said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as JMM-Congress-RJD coalition crossed halfway mark in early trends. Yadav also exuded confidence that JMM working president Hemant Soren will become the next Chief Minister of the state.

“There is going to be a clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in this election. We have fought elections under leadership of Hemant Soren. He is going to be the Chief Minister”, ANI quoted the former Bihar Deputy CM as saying.

As per initial trends, the BJP is leading on 30 and JMM-Congress-RJD alliance touched the majority mark of 41. The AJSU and the JVM are leading on three and four seats respectively.

If the trends become reality, the BJP would lose the fifth state after letting four key states slip away from its kitty in the last one year.

The counting of votes began at 8 AM. in all the 24 district headquarters. The results are expected to be out by afternoon. The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and the lowest will be two rounds in Chandankiyari and Taropa assembly seats.

In 2014, the BJP and AJSU alliance fetched 42 seats, but Sudesh Mahto, who led the AJSU in the polls, decided to jump into the Jharkhand battleground alone, without his old ally.