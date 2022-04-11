Deoghar/Jharkhand: An usual weekend getaway turned into a nightmare for tourists at Tirkut Hills close to Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand’s Deogarh after some cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other on Sunday evening. Two women tourists have been killed and several left injured in the mishap. Acting on the request of the state government, the IAF deployed one Mi-17 and one Mi-17 V5 helicopter early in the morning. The IAF contingent also has a component of IAF Garud Commandos to conduct the operations.Also Read - Deoghar: A Religious Heritage Town in Jharkhand

Till now, Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued 23 people who were stuck in cabins on the ropeway since last evening. Reacting to the mishap, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, “Efforts are being made by NDRF personnel and state rescue teams to bring the stranded people to safety. Experts are also being consulted. The government is closely watching the developments and is constantly sending in relief.” Meanwhile, a high-level meeting of the Home Ministry is Underway in Delhi. Also Read - J'khand HC quashes CBI court's summons against 2 accused in fodder scam

#WATCH | Rescue operation underway at ropeway site near Trikut in Deoghar, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/1g1qugjuTS — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

What Led to The Mishap?

The accident on the ropeway took place at 4:30 PM on Sunday evening. While the exact cause behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, officials said that the incident occurred due to a technical snag. Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri also said prima facie it seemed that a technical snag caused the accident.

“The entire district machinery was at present involved in the evacuation exercise, and a probe would be initiated only after the operation got over”, he stated further, adding that the ropeway was being run by a private company. Operators running the system fled the area shortly after the accident.

Survivors Narrate Ordeal

Speaking to a leading portal, one of the survivors expressed gratitude towards the Indian Air Force (IAF) for rescuing them. “We weren’t sure if we would survive. But the IAF rescued us. We kept calling the helpline number and got information about our situation”, News 18 quoted Anil, one of the survivors as saying.

Another passenger Sushila Devi said that they were stuck since 4 PM Sunday and were brought down by the IAF.

Arduous Rescue Operation Underway

TV reports claimed that the Indian Air Force on has rescued 23 tourists so far. “A recce was conducted by one of the helicopters in the morning and operations are underway in coordination with the district administration and NDRF,” Air Force said.

“All efforts are being made to airlift the tourists to safety. An NDRF team working since Sunday night has rescued 11 people. Locals, too, are helping with the rescue operation. Ten people have sustained serious injuries in the incident, of which one of them died late last night,” Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri told reporters.

An official also stated that biscuits and water are being distributed to the stranded passengers. “Of 12 trolleys (stuck), 8 people were rescued. People who’re still stuck, are safe…By late evening it’s possible that we complete the rescue op. Food is provided as much as possible, though not to all trolleys due to difficulties, said Vivek Pandey, PRO, ITBP.

List of Injured People

Govind Bhokta, Giridih

Bhupendra Burman, Kokrajhar (Assam)

Deepika Burman, Kokrajhar (Assam)

Unidentified one-year-old girl

Rupa Kumari (9), Karmatand, Jamtara

Soni Devi, Tirnagar

Raman Kumar Srivastava, Darbhanga

Sudha Rani, W/o Raman Kumar Srivastava, Darbhanga

Khusbu Rani, D/o Raman Kumar Srivastava, Darbhanga

About Trikut Ropeway

According to the Jharkhand tourism department, the Trikut ropeway is India’s highest vertical ropeway with a maximum lens angle of 44 degrees.

The ropeway, situated around 20 km from Baba Baidyanath Temple, is around 766-metre-long, while the hill is 392-metres-high. The Trikut hill is 392-metres-high. The ropeway has 25 cabins and each can seat four people.

Recent Ropeway Mishaps

TROLLEY ACCIDENT IN CHATTISGARH

Earlier last year, a laborer died after a ropeway trolley he was traveling in crashed into a tower resulting in his fall from a height of about 60 feet in Dongargarh area of Rajnandgaon district. The accident took place when the trolley carrying the labourer was descending towards Bamleshwari Devi temple in Dongargarh. GULMARG GONDOLA CRASH