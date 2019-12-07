

New Delhi: As Jharkhand is all set to go for the second phase of polling on Saturday, Chief Minister Raghubar Das will be contesting against Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur (East). Saryu Roy is an independent candidate. Speaker Dinesh Oraon, ministers Neelkanth Singh Munda are also in the fray. The polling will take place on December 7 from 7 AM and 5 PM in Jamshedpur (East) and Jamshedpur (West) constituencies and between 7 AM and 3 PM on the same day in the rest of the 18 constituencies.

About 260 candidates are in the contest in the second phase. About 47,24,968 voters, including women and third gender voters, will cast their votes.

Following is a list of assembly seats that will be going to the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019:

1. Baharagora

2. Ghatsila(ST)

3. Potka(ST)

4. Jugsalai(SC)

5. Jamshedpur(East)

6. Jamshedpur(West)

7. Seraikela(ST)

8. Chaibasa(ST)

9. Majhgaon(ST)

10. Jaganathpur(ST)

11. Manoharpur(ST)

12. Chakradharpur(ST)

13. Kharsawan (ST)

14. Tamar(ST)

15. Torpa(ST)

16. Khunti(ST)

17. Mandar(ST)

18. Sisai(ST)

19. Simdega(ST)

20. Kolebira (ST)

Over 42,000 security personnel has been deployed well in advance by the Election Commission to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the polling, stated the police. While 16 of the total 20 constituencies are reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled tribe category, one other constituency is reserved for the scheduled caste candidate, stated the EC release.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) is contesting in all the 20 constituencies in the second phase, the opposition alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress, Left party CPI, CPI-M, NCP are contesting in 14, 14, six, two, one, two seats respectively. Notably, the RJD is not fielding any of its candidate for the second phase of polling. However, in a first, NDA ally AJSU Party is contesting in 12 constituencies this time. Besides, the All India Trinamool Congress is fielding six candidates for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.