Jharkhand SHOCKER: 3-year-old child raped in Gumla, panchayat fines accused of Rs 1 lakh, uses the money for liquor and mutton party

A village panchayat in Jharkhand’s Gumla district is accused of trying to hush up the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl by asking the accused to pay a fine instead of reporting the crime to the police. According to police, the accused, Sunil Lohra, was asked to pay Rs 1 lakh. He allegedly paid Rs 20,000 immediately. Authorities are also investigating claims that some panchayat members used the money to organise a feast with mutton and liquor.
The matter came to light before it could be settled within the village. Acting on the victim’s mother’s complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested the accused.
Gumla Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman said the accused has been sent to jail. He added that police are also looking into allegations that some people tried to suppress the case. If the claims are found to be true, legal action will be taken against everyone involved.
Police said the FIR was registered based on the statement of the child’s mother and the investigation is continuing.
According to villagers, the incident took place on Saturday in Palma village under the Ghaghra police station area. They alleged that instead of informing the police, the matter was brought before a village panchayat the next day.
Residents said the child was first taken to a private doctor for treatment. During the panchayat meeting on Sunday, the accused was reportedly ordered to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh.
A villager, who did not wish to be named, claimed that the panchayat collected Rs 20,000 from the accused on the spot and that some members later spent the money on a feast with mutton and liquor.
Police are now investigating not only the alleged rape but also the claims that members of the village panchayat attempted to shield the accused instead of allowing the legal process to take its course.
According to police, the accused allegedly went to the victim’s house at around 4 pm on Saturday. The three-year-old girl was at home with her mother. Investigators said the man offered to look after the child while the mother was busy with household work. He then allegedly took the girl into a room and sexually assaulted her.
When the child started crying and was found bleeding, her mother rushed to her. The matter was subsequently brought before the village panchayat. The victim was initially taken to a private doctor for examination. A panchayat meeting was later held on Sunday, where a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on the accused in an alleged attempt to suppress the matter. The matter came to light after a villager informed the police, who rushed to the village on Sunday.
Police said that when officers reached the village, some panchayat members were allegedly attending a feast that had been organised using the Rs 20,000 collected from the accused. The accused was arrested on the spot, and investigators are now looking into claims that members of the panchayat tried to hide the crime and prevent the matter from reaching the police.