Jharkhand SHOCKER: 3-year-old child raped in Gumla, panchayat fines accused of Rs 1 lakh, uses the money for liquor and mutton party

A village panchayat in Jharkhand’s Gumla district is accused of trying to hush up the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl by asking the accused to pay a fine instead of reporting the crime to the police. According to police, the accused, Sunil Lohra, was asked to pay Rs 1 lakh. He allegedly paid Rs 20,000 immediately. Authorities are also investigating claims that some panchayat members used the money to organise a feast with mutton and liquor.

The matter came to light before it could be settled within the village. Acting on the victim’s mother’s complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested the accused.

Gumla Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman said the accused has been sent to jail. He added that police are also looking into allegations that some people tried to suppress the case. If the claims are found to be true, legal action will be taken against everyone involved.

Police said the FIR was registered based on the statement of the child’s mother and the investigation is continuing.

According to villagers, the incident took place on Saturday in Palma village under the Ghaghra police station area. They alleged that instead of informing the police, the matter was brought before a village panchayat the next day.

Residents said the child was first taken to a private doctor for treatment. During the panchayat meeting on Sunday, the accused was reportedly ordered to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh.

A villager, who did not wish to be named, claimed that the panchayat collected Rs 20,000 from the accused on the spot and that some members later spent the money on a feast with mutton and liquor.

Police are now investigating not only the alleged rape but also the claims that members of the village panchayat attempted to shield the accused instead of allowing the legal process to take its course.