Jharkhand Shocker: Burnt Body Of Medical Student Found On RIMS Ranchi Campus, Murder Suspected

A partially burnt body of a medical student identified as Madan has been recovered in the campus of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)

Ranchi: A partially burnt body of a medical student identified as Madan has been recovered in the campus of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha said that the deceased has been identified as Madan Kumar from Tamil Nadu, a second-year student of Forensic Medicine Department at RIMS, Ranchi.

“The deceased has been identified as Madan Kumar from Tamil Nadu, a second-year student of Forensic Medicine Department at RIMS, Ranchi. We are investigating whether the incident is suicide or murder. Several facts will emerge clean once we have the post-mortem report,” says Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha.

VIDEO | A partially burnt body of a second-year medical student, identified as Madan Kumar from Tamil Nadu, was found in a hostel room at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi earlier today. Police and FSL teams are conducting the investigation to ascertain the cause… pic.twitter.com/3KwhYP3S7o — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2023

According to a report published by Jagran.com, Dr Madan Kumar was first killed on the roof of the hostel and then attempts to burn his body was made by the perpetrators. Later, his body was thrown in the bushes behind the hostel. Mobile and footprints were also found on the roof of the hostel.

Dr Madan lived in room number 69 of hostel number 5.

