Jharkhand shocker: Man beaten to death by parents with spade and sticks after dispute over food

A young man, Mahesh Manjhi, was allegedly beaten to death by his parents with a spade and sticks following a minor dispute over discarded food in Jharkhand's Dumka district; police have detained both parents.

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Jharkhand crime- File image (IANS)

Jharkhand: A young man was beaten to death by his parents following a dispute over food being thrown away in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Hansdiha police station area. According to preliminary information, a minor argument over food being discarded at home escalated into a violent altercation. It is alleged that the victim’s parents attacked him with a spade and sticks, leaving him seriously injured. He died on the spot due to the severity of his injuries. Here are all the details you need to know about the crime shocker in Dumka.

Parents kill man with spade and sticks

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Manjhi. Following the incident, a police team from the Hansdiha police station reached the spot upon receiving information and initiated a thorough investigation. Police have detained the victim’s parents, identified as Govardhan Manjhi and Phoolon Devi, and are currently questioning them in connection with the fatal assault.

Police are trying to establish how a minor domestic dispute escalated into a fatal attack. They are also investigating whether other family members were present at the time of the incident and whether anyone else was involved, a report by IANS news agency said.

Police takes possession of the body

The police took possession of the body and sent it for a postmortem examination. The investigation is being conducted based on evidence collected from the scene and statements recorded during questioning.

Police officials said that all aspects of the incident are being examined. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the death are expected to emerge after the post-mortem examination and completion of the investigation. The incident has triggered shock and concern among residents of the area.

Crime cases in Jharkhand

In another similar incident reported earlier this month, six people were arrested on November 14 for beating a 41-year-old woman to death following a dispute over Rs 500 in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district.

The woman was allegedly chased, dragged by her hair, and assaulted with sticks and fists after confronting the accused over money owed to her by a man who had recently died.

The incident took place around midnight on November 11 in Hadimara village, under the jurisdiction of Sonua police station.

According to a statement issued by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Syed Mustafa Hashmi, the accused were sitting around a fire outside the house of 32-year-old Reena Gope after performing a post-death ritual for her husband, Pandu Gope, when the incident occurred.