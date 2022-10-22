Chaibasa: In shocking news, a software engineer was thrashed and then gang-raped by a group of 8 to 10 people in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Police have booked 10 people in this case. According to the victim’s statement given to the police, the incident took place on October 20 when she was out with her friend.Also Read - Viral Video: College Girl Molested By Auto Driver, Dragged For 500 Meters With Vehicle In Thane

According to the police, the incident took place when the woman was talking to her friend on the roadside, eight to ten people came and bashed them up. The group of men forcefully took the woman to a secluded place and raped her. An FIR has been registered in the case and an SIT has been formed to probe the case. Meanwhile, the woman is undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital, where security has been tightened.

The survivor is a software engineer from a village under the Jhikpani police station and was working remotely for a company. The condition of the victim is serious and has been admitted to Sadar Hospital of Chaibasa.

After receiving information about the incident, Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dilip Khalko and Muffasil police station in-charge Pawan Pathak reached the spot along with their team and started looking for the accused.

Police said they picked up some youths from a nearby village on the basis of suspicion, adding that they were being interrogated at the police station.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said a case had been registered against 10 unknown people and the survivor’s statement under Section 164 of the CrPC had been penned in court.