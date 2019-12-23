New Delhi: After conceding defeat in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019, sitting Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday said that his party will accept the people’s mandate in the state. Expressing hope that the election results will be in his party’s favour, he, however, said that he will wait for the final results as the counting is still going on in the state.

“I am hopeful that the result will be in our favour. I am waiting for the final results. BJP will accept the people’s mandate,” Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East Raghubar Das said.

Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das: I am hopeful that result will be in our favour. I am waiting for the final results. BJP will accept the people's mandate. (file pic) #JharkhandAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/PVwgvul7cj — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

The statement from the sitting CM comes after he conceded defeat in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019. As per the update from the Election Commission, the Congress-JMM-RJD is leading with 47 seats, while the BJP is trailing with just 24 seats.

Earlier in the day, he had hoped that the BJP will come back to power in the state. He had also said that it was too early to react on the early trends in polling. “I’m sure that we are winning and the government will be formed under the leadership of BJP,” he had said.

As per the earlier trends, Das was leading from Jamshedpur East seat. After the second round of counting Das has got 8,212 votes and independent candidate Saryu Rai has 6,763 votes.