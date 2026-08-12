Jharkhand student protest Big Twist: Ex-CM Raghubar warns Soren Govt of hunger strike if students’ demands not met

Former Jharkhand CM and senior BJP leader Raghubar Das on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren-led government and issued a stern warning to administrative officials.

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Jharkhand student protest Big Twist: Ex-CM Raghubar warns Soren Govt of hunger strike if students’ demands not met

Ranchi: In a major twist in the Jharkhand student protest, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Raghubar Das on Wednesday reached Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and joined the ongoing protest, issuing a stern warning to the Hemant Soren-led government that he would sit on a hunger strike if the demands raised by the protesters are not met.

Addressing the gathering of agitated students, Das slammed the state machinery for allegedly attempting to suppress the movement.

“I strongly condemn the pressure tactics employed by officials of the Hemant Soren government to break the morale of our youth and children and force them to end their agitation,” the BJP leader said.

Das also reminded officials of their accountability to the central government and the public.

“I wish to issue a warning to these administrative officers and functionaries. You should worry about your careers. Your career is tied to the Government of India and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Your career is tied to the people of Jharkhand. It is the taxpayers’ money of Jharkhand that provides you with your salaries and bungalows,” he said.

He further cautioned against any attempts to disrupt the protest, stating, “Do not attempt to interfere with this movement. Otherwise, the people of Jharkhand will dismantle your system brick by brick.”

The former Chief Minister also placed a list of demands before the state government, including heavy financial compensation for the families of those affected.

“I demand that the government provide compensation of Rs one crore to each of the nineteen affected families,” Das asserted.

Turning up the heat on the administration, Das issued a one-week ultimatum for a high-level probe into the irregularities alleged by the aspirants.

“If an order for a CBI inquiry into the entire matter is not issued within one week, I will sit on a hunger strike in the name of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. I will continue this protest until assurances are given that the future of Jharkhand’s students will no longer be jeopardised,” the BJP leader added.

Several rounds of talks between students and Jharkhand government representatives have remained inconclusive as protesters stick to their demands. The government says that it stands with students and is ready to continue talks.

(with ANI inputs)