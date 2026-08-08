Jharkhand Student Protest Highlights: Protest to continue until all demands are met, say students after talks with government
Jharkhand Student Protest Highlights: Protest to continue until all demands are met, say students after talks with government
Jharkhand Student Protest Highlights: The first round of talks between the Jharkhand government and protesting students over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC competitive exams ended without reaching any conclusion. Several students continue their hunger strike as the protest entered its 15th day on Saturday.
Jharkhand Student Protest Highlights: The student protest in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC competitive exams entered its 15th day on Saturday. Talks between the state government and student protesters on Friday night were inconclusive and failed to break the deadlock. Several students continue their hunger strike at the protest site in Ranchi.
On Friday, a delegation of the Jharkhand government held talks with student protesters who demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in competitive exams for government jobs. However, the two-hour-long meeting ended without reaching any conclusion.
The protest which is going on at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi has entered its 15th day on Saturday, with several students are on hunger strike over the alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC competitive exams.
Talks between the state government and student protesters on Friday night were inconclusive and failed to break the deadlock. Several students continue their hunger strike at the protest site in Ranchi.
Jharkhand Government Released Email ID For Students To Send Grievances
Following the second round of talks, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu stated, “We will continue to meet with various student groups and stakeholders. We will meet with all of them. Additionally, we are releasing an email ID. JPSSC.feedback@gmail.com.
Any student, individual, or stakeholder can send suggestions to this address, and we intend to formulate a reform policy and reach a collective decision based on everyone’s input.” – ANI
The second round of talks between the student delegation and the state government representatives ended. Following the talks, students stated that the protest to continue until all demands, including cancellation of 14th JPSC exam, are met.
The student delegation saif that the Jharkhand government has given them an assurance of a quick decision to resolve issues raised by students.
Mahto, who has gained popularity among students after he started indefinite hunger strike against the irregularities JPSC-JSSC competitive exams, said that his condition is deteriorating day by day. He said that students will end their protest if the Jharkhand government cancels all the exams conducted by TDPL agency and matter should be investigated by CBI and the ED.
“My health condition is deteriorating day by day…Some of our colleagues went yesterday as well, but yesterday’s talks ended only with assurances. Today, some students are going again. An eight-member student delegation will be going. If the government had agreed to our demands yesterday, there would have been no need to go today. The talks are scheduled for 10 . 00 AM. today at the State Guest House…Our urgent demand is that all examinations conducted by the cancelled and blacklisted TDPL agency should be cancelled immediately and that the matter should be investigated by the CBI and the ED. Only then will we consider ending our strike,” Mahto told news agency PTI.
The second round of talks between the student delegation and the state government representatives ended. Following the talks, students stated that the protest to continue until all demands, including cancellation of 14th JPSC exam, are met.