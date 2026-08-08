Jharkhand Student Protest Highlights: Protest to continue until all demands are met, say students after talks with government

Jharkhand Student Protest Highlights: The first round of talks between the Jharkhand government and protesting students over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC competitive exams ended without reaching any conclusion. Several students continue their hunger strike as the protest entered its 15th day on Saturday.

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Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE: Govt-student talks inconclusive, students continue hunger strike on Day 15 | Image: ANI

Jharkhand Student Protest Highlights: The student protest in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC competitive exams entered its 15th day on Saturday. Talks between the state government and student protesters on Friday night were inconclusive and failed to break the deadlock. Several students continue their hunger strike at the protest site in Ranchi.

On Friday, a delegation of the Jharkhand government held talks with student protesters who demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in competitive exams for government jobs. However, the two-hour-long meeting ended without reaching any conclusion.

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