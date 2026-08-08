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  • Jharkhand Student Protest Highlights: Protest to continue until all demands are met, say students after talks with government

Jharkhand Student Protest Highlights: Protest to continue until all demands are met, say students after talks with government

Jharkhand Student Protest Highlights: The first round of talks between the Jharkhand government and protesting students over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC competitive exams ended without reaching any conclusion. Several students continue their hunger strike as the protest entered its 15th day on Saturday.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: August 8, 2026 2:20 PM IST
student protest jharkhand ranchi jpsc jssc
Jharkhand Student Protest LIVE: Govt-student talks inconclusive, students continue hunger strike on Day 15 | Image: ANI

Jharkhand Student Protest Highlights: The student protest in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC competitive exams entered its 15th day on Saturday. Talks between the state government and student protesters on Friday night were inconclusive and failed to break the deadlock. Several students continue their hunger strike at the protest site in Ranchi.

On Friday, a delegation of the Jharkhand government held talks with student protesters who demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in competitive exams for government jobs. However, the two-hour-long meeting ended without reaching any conclusion.

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Check All The Updates Here

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  • Aug 8, 2026 2:20 PM IST
    Jharkhand ABVP begins march towards CM’s residence
  • Aug 8, 2026 2:19 PM IST

    Jharkhand State Crime Investigation Department (CID), probing the case of alleged irregularities in competitive exams, has now served notices to three serving members of JPSC.

  • Aug 8, 2026 1:18 PM IST
    Jharkhand Student Protest
    The protest which is going on at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi has entered its 15th day on Saturday, with several students are on hunger strike over the alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC competitive exams.
    Talks between the state government and student protesters on Friday night were inconclusive and failed to break the deadlock. Several students continue their hunger strike at the protest site in Ranchi.
  • Aug 8, 2026 1:18 PM IST
    Jharkhand Government Released Email ID For Students To Send Grievances
    Following the second round of talks, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu stated, “We will continue to meet with various student groups and stakeholders. We will meet with all of them. Additionally, we are releasing an email ID. JPSSC.feedback@gmail.com.
    Any student, individual, or stakeholder can send suggestions to this address, and we intend to formulate a reform policy and reach a collective decision based on everyone’s input.” – ANI
  • Aug 8, 2026 1:17 PM IST
    Protest To Continue Until All Demands Are Met
    The second round of talks between the student delegation and the state government representatives ended. Following the talks, students stated that the protest to continue until all demands, including cancellation of 14th JPSC exam, are met.
    The student delegation saif that the Jharkhand government has given them an assurance of a quick decision to resolve issues raised by students.
  • Aug 8, 2026 1:16 PM IST
    Mahto, who has gained popularity among students after he started indefinite hunger strike against the irregularities JPSC-JSSC competitive exams, said that his condition is deteriorating day by day. He said that students will end their protest if the Jharkhand government cancels all the exams conducted by TDPL agency and matter should be investigated by CBI and the ED.
    “My health condition is deteriorating day by day…Some of our colleagues went yesterday as well, but yesterday’s talks ended only with assurances. Today, some students are going again. An eight-member student delegation will be going. If the government had agreed to our demands yesterday, there would have been no need to go today. The talks are scheduled for 10 . 00 AM. today at the State Guest House…Our urgent demand is that all examinations conducted by the cancelled and blacklisted TDPL agency should be cancelled immediately and that the matter should be investigated by the CBI and the ED. Only then will we consider ending our strike,” Mahto told news agency PTI.
  • Aug 8, 2026 1:10 PM IST
    Protest To Continue Until All Demands Are Met
    The second round of talks between the student delegation and the state government representatives ended. Following the talks, students stated that the protest to continue until all demands, including cancellation of 14th JPSC exam, are met.
  • Aug 8, 2026 12:42 PM IST

  • Aug 8, 2026 12:41 PM IST

    Big Update:

    Protest to continue until all demands, including cancellation of 14th JPSC exam, are met: Aspirants after talks with the Jharkhand govt.

  • Aug 8, 2026 12:28 PM IST

    Student delegation and government representatives hold second round of talks in Ranchi.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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