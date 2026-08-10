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Jharkhand Student Protest: Watch police use water cannons, spiked barricades to disperse protesters, Gen-Z seen dancing during ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march

Ranchi Police used water cannons to disperse students marching towards Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha on Monday. Student leader Devendra Mahto said that it is a peaceful march and no “mishap” should happen there like Jantar Mantar.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: August 10, 2026, 1:25 PM IST
jharkhand student protest jpcc jssc ranchi paper leak
Jharkhand Student Protest: Watch police use water cannons, spiked barricades to disperse protesters, Gen-Z seen dancing during ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march | Image: ANI

Jharkhand Student Protest: After the sixth round of talks with the Jharkhand government on Sunday failed to reach a conclusion, students staged a march towards the Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi on Monday. The peaceful march, which started at around 10 am, turned violent after two hours as police used water cannons to disperse protesters. Students are protesting against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

Read more: Student Protest: Is it Pakistan or China border? Jharkhand’s ‘Sonam Wangchuk’ Devendra Mahato slams Ranchi Police razor fencing near Vidhan Sabha

Student leader Devendra Mahto, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, said that the march is peaceful and no ‘mishap’ should happen there like Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Police Installed Razor Fencing

Police installed razor fencing along the route to the Vidhan Sabha and imposed section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to stop the protesting students. Section 163 has been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the Vidhan Sabha. The district administration has announced the closure of schools in Ranchi today.

Police Resorted To Lathi Charge

Police also resorted to lathi charge to control and disperse protesting students as they moved to the ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march.

ED Filed A Money Laundering Case

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged a money laundering case to investigate the alleged irregularities in JPSC exam.

On Sunday, students met the government delegation, led by Hemant Soren, for a sixth round of talks. The talks ended without a breakthrough. Students and the government both accused each other of not being serious about the issue. Following the inconclusive talks, students announced that the protest will continue.

Jharkhand Students’ Demands?

  • Students are demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in state recruitment exams and stringent punishment to those who were involved.
  • Cancel all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE and PGT exams conducted after 2019.
  • Release category-wise cut-off marks, OMR sheets, candidate response sheets.
  • Overhaul the state recruitment process and issue an official exam calendar just like UPSC and SSC.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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