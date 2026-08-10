Jharkhand Student Protest: Watch police use water cannons, spiked barricades to disperse protesters, Gen-Z seen dancing during ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march

Ranchi Police used water cannons to disperse students marching towards Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha on Monday. Student leader Devendra Mahto said that it is a peaceful march and no “mishap” should happen there like Jantar Mantar.

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Jharkhand Student Protest: Watch police use water cannons, spiked barricades to disperse protesters, Gen-Z seen dancing during ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march | Image: ANI

Jharkhand Student Protest: After the sixth round of talks with the Jharkhand government on Sunday failed to reach a conclusion, students staged a march towards the Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi on Monday. The peaceful march, which started at around 10 am, turned violent after two hours as police used water cannons to disperse protesters. Students are protesting against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Even as Police use water cannon to disperse student protesters, they dance and continue their ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march. pic.twitter.com/MlqXDoX3Ta — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

Student leader Devendra Mahto, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, said that the march is peaceful and no ‘mishap’ should happen there like Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Police Installed Razor Fencing

Police installed razor fencing along the route to the Vidhan Sabha and imposed section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to stop the protesting students. Section 163 has been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the Vidhan Sabha. The district administration has announced the closure of schools in Ranchi today.

Police Resorted To Lathi Charge

Police also resorted to lathi charge to control and disperse protesting students as they moved to the ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march.

#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Police resort to lathi charge to control the crowd, during ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ march of protesting students. pic.twitter.com/f4XGdOajrh — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

ED Filed A Money Laundering Case

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged a money laundering case to investigate the alleged irregularities in JPSC exam.

On Sunday, students met the government delegation, led by Hemant Soren, for a sixth round of talks. The talks ended without a breakthrough. Students and the government both accused each other of not being serious about the issue. Following the inconclusive talks, students announced that the protest will continue.

Jharkhand Students’ Demands?