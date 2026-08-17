Jharkhand students protest big update: Rahul Gandhi backs protesters, writes to ally CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Students Protest big Update: In the latest development in the Jharkhand students’ protest, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday requested his ally Chief Minister Hemant Soren to meet the protesters – who are protesting against alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations – and listen to their grievances. He backed the students’ demand, calling for a resolution to their concerns.
Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.
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