Jharkhand students protest big update: Rahul Gandhi backs protesters, writes to ally CM Hemant Soren

Rahul Gandhi on Monday has requested Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to personally meet JPSC-JSSC aspirants, backing their demands and calling for a resolution to their concerns.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/jharkhand-students-protest-big-update-rahul-gandhi-backs-protesters-writes-to-ally-cm-hemant-soren-neet-paper-leak-jssc-jpsc-8503386/ Copy

Naga Panchami: Several injured in stampede-like incident at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Nagchandreshwar Temple | Image: ANI

Jharkhand Students Protest big Update: In the latest development in the Jharkhand students’ protest, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday requested his ally Chief Minister Hemant Soren to meet the protesters – who are protesting against alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations – and listen to their grievances. He backed the students’ demand, calling for a resolution to their concerns.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.