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  • Jharkhand students protest big update: Rahul Gandhi backs protesters, writes to ally CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand students protest big update: Rahul Gandhi backs protesters, writes to ally CM Hemant Soren

Rahul Gandhi on Monday has requested Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to personally meet JPSC-JSSC aspirants, backing their demands and calling for a resolution to their concerns.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: August 17, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
rahul gandhi
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Jharkhand Students Protest big Update: In the latest development in the Jharkhand students’ protest, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday requested his ally Chief Minister Hemant Soren to meet the protesters – who are protesting against alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations – and listen to their grievances. He backed the students’ demand, calling for a resolution to their concerns.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

Read more: JPSC-JSSC row: 'Hope dialogue will yield...': Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto ahead of fresh talks as protest enters 24th day

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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