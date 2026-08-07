Jharkhand students to march towards Assembly today as protest over alleged JPSC, JSSC recruitment irregularities enters Day 14; 6 on indefinite hunger strike

Students and job aspirants in Jharkhand are set to march towards the Assembly on Friday as their protest over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations entered its 14th day.

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Ranchi: Students and aspirants stage a protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. (PTI Photo)

With the CJP’s campaign over alleged NEET examination irregularities coming to an end, another student movement has emerged in Jharkhand. Several aspirants and students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in a state recruitment examination, claiming the examination process was compromised. The continuing agitation has drawn widespread attention. Students have been demanding a fair investigation and appropriate action. August 7 marks the 14th day of the ongoing protest. Nearly six demonstrators are even on hunger strike.

Why are Jharkhand students marching towards the Assembly today?

The protest, which commenced on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years. The demonstrators are demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

Read more: Jharkhand students to gherao assembly on August 10 as protest over alleged exam irregularities enters day 13

Also Read: Jharkhand students to gherao assembly on August 10 as protest over alleged exam irregularities enters day 13

What are the key demands of the protesting students and job aspirants?

The protesters are demanding comprehensive reform in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Five protesters, including two women, have joined Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto in his hunger strike. He has been on a fast for the past five days. However, his health deteriorated after his blood sugar and pressure levels dropped significantly. Following Social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s appeal, Mahto drank water.

As part of an intensified protest against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations, student organisations in Jharkhand will march towards the State Assembly on Friday(today).

What are the latest updates on the Jharkhand students’ protest?

The Vidhan Sabha March will kick off at 11 am as per plan. The protesting students have urged aspirants from every corner of the state to join the march for the just cause.

The protesters are demanding that the JPSC and the JSSC be cleared of corruption, urging the youth to join the movement to ensure the future of job seekers in the state. The planned Assembly march comes as the students’ and job aspirants’ agitation entered its 14th day on Friday, with the protest gathering momentum and drawing support from several student organisations across Jharkhand.

Representatives from multiple student groups have extended solidarity to the agitating aspirants and reiterated their demand for transparency and accountability in the state’s recruitment process.

Earlier on Thursday, the agitating students announced a “Vidhan Sabha Gherao” on August 10 if their demands are not met. They have clarified that their primary demand is not the resignation of any individual but the cancellation of the allegedly tainted recruitment examinations and the constitution of a judicial inquiry. At present, student leader Devendra Mahto continued his indefinite hunger strike, while fellow protesters remained at the demonstration site throughout the night despite persistent rainfall. The Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly has commenced. Opposition MLAs raised slogans on its premises.

VIDEO | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Mohammed Junaid, who had supported the students’ protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, reaches Jaipal Singh Stadium to extend support to students protesting over alleged irregularities in competitive exams. (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/NsUhg26HHG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2026

Temples, mosques, gurudwaras keep Jharkhand exam protest going with food, solidarity

Mohammed Junaid, who had supported the students’ protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, has also reached Jaipal Singh Stadium to extend support to students protesting over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

The scenes echo those witnessed during the recent NEET protest in Delhi, where people from across the country had ordered food online for the demonstrators in Jantar Mantar. “We are getting plenty of food from Shani Temple, Pahadi Temple, a nearby mosque and gurudwaras. Even families from across districts are sending home-cooked food for us. Students too are bringing food from their homes,” student volunteer Ashutosh Lal, distributing meals at the protest site in Ranchi, told PTI. Volunteers said food is prepared and served collectively, with no religion or caste-based distinction. Those visiting the protest site briefly and the mediapersons covering it are also being offered meals.

(With agencies inputs)