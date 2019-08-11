New Delhi: In a shocking incident reported from Jharkhand‘s Jamshedpur, a teenager saved her four-year-old cousin from getting raped by her father on Saturday.

This happened in Birsa Basti when the accused’s daughter saw him attempting rape on a four-year-old girl. She hurriedly dragged the child away, dashed out of the room and locked it from outside.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the girl then went and complained at a local Anganwadi service.

When the accused’s daughter returned she started to scream and hit her father in public view.

Soon the police arrived and arrested the man, who is a father to a son and a daughter.

The HT report quoted Naresh Sinha, Sonari PS officer-in-charge, “We have arrested Suresh Bodra and sent him to jail under section 376 and 4/6 of the POCSO Act. An FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint by survivor’s maternal aunt and East Singhbhum child welfare committee (CWC). The survivor’s medical tests have also been done.”

The four-year-old girl who was saved by her cousin was visiting her maternal grandmother’s house when this incident took place.

According to locals, the accused is a habitual offender and has harassed several women in the past.