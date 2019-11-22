New Delhi: At least security personnel were killed in a Maoist attack that took place in Latehar district of Jharkhand on Friday. Some home guard personnel are also reported to be in the casualty list.

Reports of news agency PTI claimed that the attack by armed Maoists took place at 8:30 PM when a police party was on-board an

The maoist attack comes days ahead of the Jharakhand Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in five phases from November 30.

As per the EC notification, the date of polling for the first phase is November 30, second phase polling will take place on December 7. The third, fourth and fifth phases of polling will take place on December 12, 16 and 19, respectively.

According to the EC, the polling in the first phase will take place in 13 Assembly seats such as Chatra, Gumla, Vishunpur, Lohardagga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltanganj, Vishrampur, Chatarpur, Harwah, Hussainabad and Bhavanathpur.

The EC had notified that the counting of votes will take place on December 23