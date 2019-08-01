Patna: Two men allegedly raped and then beheaded a three-year-old girl in Jharkhand last week. The headless torso of the child was found in a plastic bag in a bush near the Telco police station area, said police on Wednesday. (Also read: ‘How Will You Guarantee my Safety?’ Teen Stumps UP Cop)

The girl had been abducted from a platform of the Tatanagar railway station, about 4 kms from where her body was recovered.

Three persons, including the two prime accused, have been arrested and sniffer dogs were pressed into service to locate the head.

Superintendent of Police (Railway) Ehtesham Waquarib said the incident occurred last Friday when the girl was sleeping along with her mother and her male companion.

He said the girl’s mother had left her husband in Purulia district of West Bengal with a man and her child. This man is one of the three arrested. After her daughter disappeared, the woman lodged a complaint with the police suspecting her male companion to have been involved in the crime.

The companion has since been sent to jail while the police probe his role.

The police said they got some inputs after watching the CCTV footage of the platform and identified the two main accused and arrested them.

Waquarib said the duo, in their 30s, has confessed that they beheaded the girl after raping and strangulating her. On the basis of the leads provided by them, the police recovered the torso. The SP said the two accused were remanded in 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday.