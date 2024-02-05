Jharkhand Trust Vote: Champai Soren Govt to Face Floor Test at 11 AM; BJP, JMM Lock Horn Over Show of Strength | Key Points

Jharkhand Trust Vote: Champai Soren, who took over the charge of chief minister of Jharkhand after Hemant Soren's arrest, will seek to demonstrate his strength in the Assembly later in the day.

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

Jharkhand Trust Vote Latest Update: Jharkhand CM Champai Soren is all set to face the floor test at 11 AM on Monday after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition MLAs returned to Ranchi from Hyderabad. Champai Soren, who took over the charge of chief minister following Hemant Soren’s arrest, will seek to demonstrate his strength in the Assembly. Later in the day, former chief minister Hemant Soren is expected to be released from jail to participate in the voting process.

Trending Now

In the meantime, the MLAs of Jharkhand’s JMM-led alliance exuded confidence to win the trust vote in the assembly soon after their return to Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday evening. The legislators landed at the Birsa Munda Airport in a chartered flight and were taken to the Circuit House in the city in two buses.

You may like to read

“Our MLAs are united… We have the support of 48 to 50 legislators,” minister Alamgir Alam said. JMM lawmaker Mithilesh Thakur also asserted that the JMM-led coalition will sail through the trust vote.

“Many BJP legislators are also in support of the alliance in the state,” he claimed.

BJP, JMM Lock Horn Over Show of Strength

Biranchi Narain, Chief Whip of the BJP, said the coalition was set to lose the vote of confidence on Monday. He said the MLAs in Hyderabad were kept under strict surveillance, which indicates that they were not confident of winning.

On the Jharkhand floor test today, state BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo says, “Whatsoever the result of the confidence motion, one thing is clear that Jharkhand has lost. The way Jharkhand was humiliated in front of the national and international community is absolutely shocking. A CM was a fugitive on the run for 40 hours without any trace, without any contact with the top officials of the state. The people of the state were left at their own mercy and the way the CM was accused of Rs 70,000 crore corruption, he had to step down, he was then arrested…”

#WATCH | Ranchi: On the Jharkhand floor test today, state BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo says, "Whatsoever the result of the confidence motion, one thing is clear that Jharkhand has lost. The way Jharkhand was humiliated in front of the national and international community is… pic.twitter.com/aZNWJzH0bV — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

The opposition BJP convened its legislature party’s meeting on Sunday to chalk out its strategy in the House. “The saffron party will oppose the trust motion in the House tomorrow as Champai Soren, after taking oath as chief minister, had said he will take ahead the programmes of the previous Hemant Soren government.

“This reflects it is the Hemant Soren government part 2, which will also indulge in corruption and malpractices,” Narayan alleged.

JMM MLAs Were At Hyderabad Resort

The MLAs of the ruling JMM-led alliance were at a resort in Hyderabad for the past three days before leaving for Ranchi on Sunday evening.

About 38 legislators had gone to Hyderabad in two flights on February 2, amid the coalition’s fears that the BJP might attempt to “poach” them in the run-up to the trust vote.

A video released by the coalition on Thursday had claimed the support of 43 legislators in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

Section 144 Imposed Near Jharkhand Assembly

Because of the upcoming special session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, the Ranchi district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC within a 100-meter radius of the assembly building. As per an official order, restrictions will be imposed from Monday at 8:00 am until Tuesday at 10:00 pm. As per district administration officials, the directives prohibit any form of procession, rally, demonstration, or encroachment in the specified area, the circular stated.

The order prohibits the gathering of five or more individuals, except for government officials, employees engaged in official duties, and participants in judicial and religious activities.

The directive explicitly restricts the carrying or brandishing of any kind of weapons, including firearms, ammunition, or any other arms. It further prohibits the display or use of items such as sticks, rods, bows and arrows, and other traditional weapons.

The order emphasizes the importance of maintaining public peace and tranquillity during the legislative session.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.