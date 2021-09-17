Ranchi: To contain the further spread of the virus in the state, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government on Thursday issued guidelines for the Durga puja celebrations. “Durga Puja may generally be performed at temples or privately at home. Puja may also be performed in specially erected small pandals/mandaps, only with the objective of performance of rituals, by respective Puja Committee members without public participation,” the Government of Jharkhand said.Also Read - Jharkhand Unlock: Religious Places to Reopen at 50% Capacity, Schools to Start For Class 6-8

However, the government further added that religious places/places of worship for public in containment zones shall remain closed. Only those outside containment zones are allowed to open up.

Here are the guidelines for Durga Puja Celebrations:

Durga Puja may generally be performed at temples or privately at home by the devotees to the extent possible. Puja may also be performed in specially erected small Pandals/Mandaps, where it has been done traditionally, only with the objective of performance of rituals, by the respective Puja Committee members without public participation Erection of Puja Pandal is permitted outside the containment zone Durga Puja Panda/Mandap shall be barricaded on all sides and covered on three sides to prevent the entry of visitors. Devotees may do darshan from a distance outside the barricade without entering the pandal. Puja Pandal/Mandap shall not be constructed on any theme. There shall not be any decoration by lighting in the area around the Puja Pandal/Mandap. Essential lighting for the purpose of safety and security is permitted. No welcome gates/Toran Dwar shall be erected in and around the Puja Pandal/Mandap. Barring the area where idol is placed, rest of the Puja Pandal/Mandap shall be open to air. The size of idol shall not exceed 5 feet. The use of public address system may be permitted for live broadcast of chanting of Mantra Paath/Arti in compliance of Noise Pollution ( Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. There shall be no broadcast of taped/audio/digital recordings via the public address system. All Puja Committee members / priest/ volunteers present in the Pandal at any point of time shall ensure that they have been vaccinated before hand for COVID 19 with at least one dose. No fair/Mela shall be organized on the occasion. No food stalls shall be opened in and around the Durga Puja Pandal/Mandap. At any given point of time, there shall not be more than 25 persons including organisers, priests and support staff present in the Durga Puja Pandal/Mandap. There shall be no immersion procession. The idols will be immersed at place(s) approved by the district administration for the purpose. There shall be no musical or any other entertainment/cultural program. No community feast/ Prasad or Bhog distribution function shall be organized. There is no restriction on home delivery of Prasad. No invitation shall be issued in any form by the organizers/Puja Committees No public ceremony/function shall be organized for the inauguration of the Pandal/Mandap. No road shall be blocked for the construction of Pandal No Garba/Dandiyaprogram shall be organized in any public place. Burning of effigy of Raavan shall not be carried out in public place as it will attract large crowds. Wearing of face coverimask is compulsory in public places Persons below the age of 18 years shall preferably not be present in the pandal Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places The persons present at Puja Pandal/Mandap shall follow all COVID 19 protocols of social distancing, mask use, personal hygiene and sanitation issued by Central State Government/ Local Administration in letter and spirit The organizers and other persons involved in conducting the Puja shall abide by any other condition (s) as imposed by Local Administration/ appropriate authority. All the District Magistrates/ Superintendent of Police shall strictly enforce the above guidelines Penal provisions: Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded again in accordance with the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable. Training institutions of Government of India and state government are permitted to function in accordance with SOP (annexed)issued by Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India. Offline examinations to be conducted by various authorities of Government of India, Government of Jharkhand, national examinations conducted by private authorities/ institutions and examinations conducted by Universities/ Colleges in the state are permitted subject to compliance of SOP dated 10.09.2020 (annexed)issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India in this regard All sports activities, except swimming, are permitted without spectators All sports training centres( day and residential) are permitted to operate Teachers/ Trainers/Personnel shall be compulsorily vaccinated for COVID-19 with at least one dose of vaccine before coming to sports centres

Trainees shall be compulsorily vaccinated for COVID-19 with at least one dose before coming for training,

District administration shall randomly test the trainers, trainees and other personnel for COVID-19 from time to time. All ICDS centres shall remain closed. Home delivery of National Food Security Act entitlements shall be ensured. All stadiums and gymnasiums are permitted on all days including Sunday, Parks are permitted on all days excluding Sunday, All swimming pools shall remain closed, Bus transport is permitted for interstate movement Movement of persons is permitted from 11PM to 6 AM only with respect to activities permitted beyond 10PM, air/rail related travel attending last rites and for discharge of any duty related to control of COVID-19 The guidelines and state directives annexed shall be followed.

The government of Jharkhand has also allowed schools, including residential schools to operate offline classes for standard 6, 7 and 8 from 20th Sept apart from offline classes for std 9, 10, 11, and 12 which shall continue.