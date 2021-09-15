Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has decided to open schools from classes 6 onwards and religious places for the devotees in the state. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Jharkhand State Management Authority under the chairmanship of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.Also Read - When Will Schools Reopen in India? This is How Jharkhand Schools are Preparing

An official release said, "the permission has been given for the entry of devotees at all religious places. The classes of 6 to 8 standard will also be opened". The Jharkhand Government has already allowed the opening of classes from 9 to 12 standards. It will be mandatory for all the concerned persons like priests, pandas, imams, pastors, and others to take at least one vaccine dose against the deadly coronavirus.

A maximum of 100 persons will be able to enter in an hour through e-pass at religious places identified by the District Magistrate such as Baba Dham Temple in Deoghar. People will be permitted to gather at the religious places at 50 per cent capacity of the place.

However, entry of a person below 18 years of age will be prohibited. Social distancing will be mandatory and unmasked people will not be allowed to enter the places. Offline classes have already been permitted for all years of undergraduate and postgraduate education in the colleges. Now, in an important decision, offline classes were allowed in the schools for classes 6 to 8. Further, all sports activities have been allowed without spectators while bars and restaurants can open till 11 pm.

The government has also given permission for the construction of Durga Puja pandals with strict guidelines. There will be a ban on the entry of devotees in the pandal, on the gathering of more than 50 per cent of the capacity or more than 25 persons (whichever is less) at a time in the pandal. The maximum height of the idol will be 5 feet. There will be no archway or reception gate. The pandal will not be based on any theme and shall be surrounded on three sides. Owing to the pandemic waves, this year bhog or prasad (offering) will not be distributed to the devotees or anyone.

No Invitation cards shall be distributed by the worship committees. Bright lighting will be restricted except when required. Cultural programs such as Garba, Dandiya and others will be banned. The entry of persons below 18 years of age is not permitted. To curb the virus, there will be no food stall or cart nearby. There will be no immersion procession too as to control the virus. Immersion will be done at the place identified by the district administration.

No person shall be without a mask in the pandal at any time. Wearing masks remains compulsory.

(With Inputs From IANS)