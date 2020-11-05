New Delhi: The Jharkhand government on Thursday joined the list of non-BJP-ruled states to withdraw its general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) for conducting probes in the state. With this, Jharkhand becomes the eighth state in a row to evoke the consent, said a report. Also Read - Laxmii: Ahead of Release, Makers Start Countdown With New Poster of Akshay Kumar And Kiara Advani Starrer

Congress-ruled Jharkhand joined the ranks of six other opposition-ruled states–Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra which have shut their gates to the probing agency. Tripura and Mizoram are the two other states that had withdrawn the consent.

Hence, from now on, the agency will have to seek the state government's prior permission before registering a case and conducting investigation regarding any case.