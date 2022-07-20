Ranchi: A day after mining mafia dumper ran over a DSP in Haryana, a female sub-editor was mowed down in a similar way in Jharkhan’s Ranchi. On-duty Sub-inspector Sandhya Topno was ran over when she was on night patrolling. “it has been confirmed the act was deliberate. We have detained the driver and the vehicle has been seized,” Anshuman Kumar, superintendent of Ranchi City Police, said.Also Read - Bus Carrying Ranchi St. Xavier’s Students On Excursion Overturns In Sikkim, 22 Girls Injured

The incident occurred around 3 am Wednesday when Sandhya Topno, posted as incharge of Tupudana Police station, tried to stop a vehicle for a routine spot check. Visuals released by news agency ANI show a white pickup van, which has been seized and the driver has been detained.

Ranchi, Jharkhand | Visuals of the seized vehicle that mowed down woman Sub-Inspector Sandhya Topno during vehicle check last night pic.twitter.com/hoZRxhKglJ — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kaushal Kishore said, “She (Topno) received information that a vehicle is transporting the cattles. When she tried to stop, the driver dashed at her deliberately. She was declared dead in the hospital.” “The accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized,” the police officer said.

In another incident in Haryana, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surendra Singh Bishnoi was mowed down by a truck while probing illegal stone-mining in Nuh district.

Police officer, Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate a case of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being allegedly run over by a dumper driver.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi and said the culprits will not be spared. He said strict action will be taken against the mining mafia in the state. “We will control the mining mafia in the state and the culprits will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

Khattar said police posts will be created near mining areas and the destination of mining vehicles and their equipment will also be fixed.

(With ANI inputs)