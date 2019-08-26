Koderma: A woman in Dengodih, Jharkhand, was allegedly stripped and her hair chopped off on suspicion of her having an illicit relationship with her nephew.

The panchayat decision to mete out the punishment came on August 21, a day after the woman had filed a complaint against her 22-yr-old nephew for taking advantage of her in her husband’s absence.

She also alleged that her 22-year-old nephew had been blackmailing her to continue the relationship. However, when the matter came before the villagers, the accused put the blame on the woman and alleged that she had lured him into a relationship.

Following this, the woman was reportedly dragged out of her house and brought before the panchayat comprising mostly women. The panchayat then passed the order to strip the woman. A total of 11 accused have been identified in this case.

Koderma Superintendent of Police M Tamil Vanjan confirmed the same and said, “A total of 11 accused have been identified in this case and a case has been registered against them. No person has been arrested so far. An investigation is underway.”

In an incident reported from Jharkhand‘s Jamshedpur, a teenager saved her four-year-old cousin from getting raped by her father. This happened in Birsa Basti when the accused’s daughter saw him attempting rape on the girl. She dragged the child away, dashed out of the room and locked it from outside.

According to a report in a leading daily, the girl went and complained at a local Anganwadi service.

Soon the police arrived and arrested the man, who also has a son. The daily quoted Naresh Sinha, Sonari PS officer-in-charge, “We have arrested Suresh Bodra and sent him to jail under section 376 and 4/6 of the POCSO Act. An FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint by survivor’s maternal aunt and East Singhbhum child welfare committee (CWC). The survivor’s medical tests have also been done.”