New Delhi: A woman who was thrashed by a mob over suspicion of being a child-lifter outside a bank in Jharkhand was rescued by police, stated news agency ANI. “It was a misunderstanding. A woman saw the victim playing with her 2-year-old son and suspected her of being a child-lifter,” stated the police.

The incident took place when a woman left her son with her 8-year-old daughter outside a bank and went to withdraw cash. Upon seeing the boy crying, the victim who was also going to the bank began playing with him. “When mother of the infant saw this, she accused the woman of being a child-lifter which led to violence,” said the police.

Due to the misunderstanding, a group of people in Giridih of Jharkhand began to thrash the suspected child-lifter.

Four people were arrested on Monday for allegedly beating up a 50-year-old woman in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh suspecting her of being a child-lifter, an official said.

The incident took place in the Shringar Nagar area of Etah on Sunday and a video purportedly showing some women and men beating the woman surfaced on social media, he said.

“Beena Devi (50), a resident of Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, was beaten by some people alleging her to be a Bachcha chor (child-lifter) on Sunday in Etah. Four persons have been arrested in the matter,” Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said in Lucknow, quoting a report of the Etah Superintendent of Police.

A First Information Report was registered in Etah on Monday in connection with the incident based on a complaint filed by Beena Devi, he said.

“A total of six people were identified in the video footage of the incident and four of them have been arrested so far,” the additional chief secretary said.