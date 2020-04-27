New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases are on the rise, the Jharkhand government on Monday decided not to implement the Centre’s guidelines in opening shops in the state. Also Read - Kota Students Row: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Questions Centre, Objects to 'One Nation, 2 Sets of Rules'

"We've decided not to implement the Central guidelines on the opening of shops, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand. No shops will open in any areas of the state until May 3. However, shops that were earlier allowed to open will remain functional," Soren said in a statement.

The chief minister said that the CRPF personnel have been asked to monitor Ranchi's Hindpiri locality, where the first coronavirus case in the state was detected in a Malaysian woman in March, and then more and more cases followed.

“A link is seen between new COVID-19 cases with Ranchi’s Hindpiri (which has been declared containment zone). People of Hindpiri are going to other places. This has to stop. Now, CRPF will be deployed in Hindpiri. All borders with Ranchi will be sealed,” Soren added.

The statement from the Chief Minister comes after 15 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Sunday.

“We have taken some important decisions to stop the pandemic in view of the sudden rise in coronavirus cases in the state. The government will not implement the central guidelines to give relaxation to some shops,” Soren said.

Saying that no shops will be permitted to open till May 3, Soren said the shops of essential commodities would continue to operate. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has now gone up to 82 now.

As per updates, 13 people have been cured so far, while two patients have died. Of the total 15 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 are from Ranchi and two from Garhwa.