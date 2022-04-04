Pakur: In today’s news on crime against women, a teenage girl was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Jharkhand’s Pakur district after she refused to return a smartphone he had gifted her, reported news agency PTI on Monday. The girl, a resident of Maheshpur police station area, was missing since Sunday night after she went out with her boyfriend, 20, to watch a football match, police said. Her body was found at a secluded spot on Monday morning, they added.Also Read - Video: Bike-borne Miscreants Loot Morning Walkers at Gunpoint in Delhi

According to girl's uncle, the accused was in a relationship with her for the last two years. He often used to visit the girl's house and also spend nights at her place. However, the accused's marriage was fixed by his family to someone else and he wanted back the smartphone he had gifted her but she was reluctant to return it, the uncle said. They fought over the issue and then went out to watch the football match, he said.

The accused, who was arrested from Kankarbona in Muffasil police station area, told police that on the way back from the match he slit her throat with a sharp object as she refused to return the phone and kept fighting over it, Sub-divisional Police Officer Navnit Anthony Hembram said. He then fled the spot with the phone, the officer said. The body was sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)