Jharkhand’s ‘Sonam Wangchuk’ Devendra Mahato says he will break hunger strike if exams conducted by TDPL are…

Devendra Mahato, who is also known as Sonam Wangchuk of Jharkhand, on Saturday said that he will break his hunger strike if the state government cancels all examinations conducted by TDPL.

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Jharkhand’s ‘Sonam Wangchuk’ Devendra Mahato says he will break hunger strike if exams conducted by TDPL are… | Image: PTI

Jharkhand Student Protest: In a major development in the ongoing student protest in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC competitive exams, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha member Devendra Mahato, who has been on a hunger strike against irregularities in the state’s examinations for a week, on Saturday said that he will break his fast if the state government cancels all examinations conducted by TDPL

What Did Devendra Nath Mahto Say?

Mahto, who has gained popularity among students after he started indefinite hunger strike against the irregularities JPSC-JSSC competitive exams, said that his condition is deteriorating day by day. He said that students will end their protest if the Jharkhand government cancels all the exams conducted by the TDPL agency, and the matter should be investigated by the CBI and the ED.

“My health condition is deteriorating day by day…Some of our colleagues went yesterday as well, but yesterday’s talks ended only with assurances. Today, some students are going again. An eight-member student delegation will be going. If the government had agreed to our demands yesterday, there would have been no need to go today. The talks are scheduled for 10 . 00 AM. Today at the State Guest House…Our urgent demand is that all examinations conducted by the cancelled and blacklisted TDPL agency should be cancelled immediately and that the matter should be investigated by the CBI and the ED. Only then will we consider ending our strike,” Mahto told news agency PTI.

VIDEO | Ranchi: JPSC-JSSC students’ protest enters 15th day at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on hunger strike says, “My health condition is deteriorating day by day…Some of our colleagues went yesterday as well, but yesterday’s talks ended only… pic.twitter.com/rKkHa45MPe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2026

Protest To Continue Until All Demands Are Met

The second round of talks between the student delegation and the state government representatives ended. Following the talks, students stated that the protest to continue until all demands, including cancellation of 14th JPSC exam, are met.

The student delegation saif that the Jharkhand government has given them an assurance of a quick decision to resolve issues raised by students.

Jharkhand Government Released Email ID For Students To Send Grievances

Following the second round of talks, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu stated, “We will continue to meet with various student groups and stakeholders. We will meet with all of them. Additionally, we are releasing an email ID. JPSSC.feedback@gmail.com. Any student, individual, or stakeholder can send suggestions to this address, and we intend to formulate a reform policy and reach a collective decision based on everyone’s input.”

#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ protest in Ranchi | After meeting with the aspirants’ delegation, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu says, “We will continue to meet with various student groups and stakeholders. We will meet with all of them. Additionally, we are releasing an… pic.twitter.com/DXwphZe97X — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026

Jharkhand Student Protest

Talks between the state government and student protesters on Friday night were inconclusive and failed to break the deadlock. Several students continue their hunger strike at the protest site in Ranchi.

The protest, which has been taking place at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, entered its 15th day on Saturday. Several students are on a hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC competitive exams.