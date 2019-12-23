New Delhi: As the poll pundits have already started their calculations over who will form the government in Jharkhand, all eyes are on Sudesh Mahto, the president of All Jharkhand Students’ Union, who is a known kingmaker in Jharkhand. Though individually he has not been a winning horse in recent election races, whom he decides to support matters. It was he who decided not to go with the NDA this time. (Full Coverage Here)

Here are five things you must know about the popular youth icon of Jharkhand.

Won the first election when he was 25

Sudesh Mahto is now 45 years old. In 2014 Lok Sabha, Mahto lost Ranchi. In 2018, he was trounced in a bypoll in Silli by JMM. But he is someone who should not be judged by the recent performances. He won his first election when he was just 25, in the year of 2020. He became the road constructions minister.

Gaanv ki Sarkar

There are many reasons why AJSU decided to go solo. One of them was BJP’s national focus, as Mahto has said in various interviews. So, AJSU’s election slogan is ‘Gaanv ki Sarkar’, a government that addresses the tribal issues, touches the right nerves of the local voters.

Ranchi’s Dada

The youth icon is known as Ranchi’s Dada as he enjoys huge popularity among local population. He visits the families of the martyrs of the Jharkhand movement.

Solo? Not Really

Mahto is being monikered as Jharkhand’s Uddhav as he holds the power to swing the game. He has said that he is ready to join any government that promises to work towards the development of the state. Owing to seat-sharing, he decided to go solo. But if adequately compensated, he can join either side.

Love For Sports

Apart from his political identity, Sudesh Mahto is also a sports enthusiast. He plays football, runs Birsa Munda Archery Academy in Silli — his Assembly constituency.