ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Jharsuguda (Odisha) Bypoll Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes To Begin at 8AM
live

Jharsuguda (Odisha) Bypoll Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes To Begin at 8AM

Stay tuned to india.com for latest counting updates from Jharsuguda assembly constituency in Odisha.

Updated: May 13, 2023 6:09 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Jharsuguda (Odisha) Bypoll Result 2023 Live Updates
Jharsuguda (Odisha) Bypoll Result 2023 Live Updates

Live Updates

  • 6:38 AM IST

    Jharsuguda (Odisha) Bypoll Result 2023 Live Updates: Key candidates in fray

    Though there are nine candidates in the fray in the bypoll, the contest is mainly between the BJD, BJP and the Congress. The BJD has fielded Das’ daughter Deepali, while the BJP has nominated Tankadhar Tripathy. The Congress has fielded Tarun Pandey.

  • 6:36 AM IST

    Jharsuguda (Odisha) Bypoll Result 2023 Live Updates: A total of 79.21 per cent votes was polled as 2.21 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the by-election held May 10.

  • 6:20 AM IST

    Jharsuguda (Odisha) Bypoll Result 2023 Live Updates: All eyes in the state will be on the outcome of Jharsuguda assembly bypoll with the counting of votes to begin at 8 am on Saturday amid tight security.

Jharsuguda (Odisha) Bypoll Result LIVE:  The counting of votes in the by-election to Jharsuguda assembly seat in Odisha will begin at 8 am on Saturday. The by-election was necessitated following the murder of sitting MLA and the then Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29. Though nine candidates are in the fray, the contest is mainly between the BJD, BJP and Congress. The BJD has fielded Das’s daughter Deepali Das, while the BJP has nominated Tankadhar Tripathy. The Congress has fielded Tarun Pandey, the son of late MLA Biren Pandey. All the three candidates are debutant contestants.

Also Read:

Jharsuguda (Odisha) Bypoll Result LIVE Updates 

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories