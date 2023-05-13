Home

Jharsuguda (Odisha) Bypoll Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes To Begin at 8AM

Jharsuguda (Odisha) Bypoll Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes To Begin at 8AM

Jharsuguda (Odisha) Bypoll Result 2023 Live Updates

Jharsuguda (Odisha) Bypoll Result LIVE: The counting of votes in the by-election to Jharsuguda assembly seat in Odisha will begin at 8 am on Saturday. The by-election was necessitated following the murder of sitting MLA and the then Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29. Though nine candidates are in the fray, the contest is mainly between the BJD, BJP and Congress. The BJD has fielded Das’s daughter Deepali Das, while the BJP has nominated Tankadhar Tripathy. The Congress has fielded Tarun Pandey, the son of late MLA Biren Pandey. All the three candidates are debutant contestants.

Jharsuguda (Odisha) Bypoll Result LIVE Updates

