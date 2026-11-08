The Congress hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his “dimagi Naxals” jibe at political rivals, asserting that he is clearly distraught, disturbed, and desperate, and that his “jhola-picking-up time” is fast approaching. The opposition party’s sharp retaliation came after PM Modi targeted political opponents during his Diwali visit to a CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, claiming that while armed Maoists have been eliminated, “dimagi Naxals” have infiltrated several organisations, including political parties, to instigate people against the Constitution and democracy.

“We must identify and defeat such elements and secure the country,” Modi said, while celebrating Diwali with security personnel at a CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, continuing his tradition of spending the festival with India’s brave men and women in uniform.

What Congress said on PM Modi’s remarks

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Prime Minister has not spared the nation even on Diwali day his “trademark abuse”, a report by PTI said.

“He has once again spoken of what he calls ‘dimagi naxals’. He has used a very solemn non-political occasion, donned the uniform of the security forces, and hurled invectives at his political rivals,” Ramesh said on X.

This is a brazen assault on all institutional norms but when has that ever stopped this man, he asked.

It was on April 28, 2024 that he had said that those demanding a caste census were urban naxals, and later on April 30, 2025, he announced that a caste census will be carried out as part of Census 2027, Ramesh said.

What PM Modi said on naxal ideology?

Earlier, in September 2020, he had called those agitating against the three black farm laws as supporters of a naxal ideology, and later, on November 19, 2021, he withdrew those very laws, the Congress leader pointed out.

“The PM is clearly distraught, disturbed and desperate. Jhola-picking-up time is fast approaching,” Ramesh said.

In his remarks in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, Modi said the government took decisions that “dealt very big blows to the funding of Naxals and secessionists”.

The Maoist terror elimination was a victory of the country’s right policies and strong political will, said Modi, dressed in a military-style camouflage uniform and a hat.

“Amid the successes, we must remember one more thing. Naxalites have been eliminated, but the threat is not over yet. Armed Naxalites have disappeared from the forests, but ‘dimagi Naxals’ (their ideological supporters) have taken control of several organisations,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)