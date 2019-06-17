New Delhi: One seemingly innocuous statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the June 19 all-party meeting has sent political circles in a tizzy.

Sources said while exhorting all parties to attend the June 19 meeting, PM Modi said, “Even parties without a president should attend.”

While PM Modi’s words were viewed by some as a dig at the Congress after Rahul Gandhi’s decision to quit as AICC chief, others felt it was to clarify that outfits like CPI and CPM, which do not have the president post, were also invited.

The PM invited party chiefs to the June 19 meeting after chairing his first all-party meeting on Sunday after coming back to power. “One nation, one election” and other important matters are on the agenda of the meeting to be held on Wednesday. Celebrations of 75 years of India’s Independence in 2022, Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations, ways to increase parliament productivity and development of aspirational districts are other items on the agenda.

The meeting would be held in the parliamentary library building, said reports.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Parliament session, the Congress has continued to maintain that Rahul will continue to be at the help. Last week, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had said, “He was, is and will remain as the President of the Indian National Congress.”

Reiterating the same, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “I will not say anything more than what my party said earlier. Take this as my repetition, adoption, endorsement and reaffirmation of Shri Surjewala’s statement made on Wednesday.”

These comments follow those of several state unit presidents, former party chief ministers urging Rahul to reconsider his decision to step down as the party chief.

The latest to join the chorus was senior leader Harish Rawat who said it was Rahul’s leadership which could guide the party from defeat to victory. “We were not successful, but by strengthening the organisation, we can mount a challenge to the RSS-BJP’s malicious propaganda,” the former Uttarakhand chief minister said.