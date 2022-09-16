Ahmedabad: Gujarat Congress working president and MLA Jignesh Mevani and 18 others were sentenced to six months imprisonment by a court in Ahmedabad on Friday in a 2016 case of rioting. The case was related to a road blockade agitation staged by Mevani and his associates.Also Read - Crorepati For a Day! Rs 11,677 Crore Deposited in Gujarat Man's Account By Mistake, Withdrawn Later

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P N Goswami, who also imposed a fine on Mevani and others, suspended their sentence till October 17 to enable them file appeals. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi-led Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatris to Rest Tomorrow, Will Resume March on Sep 16

The case was registered against Mevani and 19 others at the University police station in 2016 for staging a road blockade to press their demand that an under-construction building of the law department of Gujarat University be named for Dr B R Ambedkar. Also Read - India: From A Milk Deficit Country To World's Largest Producer

Notably, the FIR was first registered under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (rioting) as well as sections of the Gujarat Police Act.

Mevani, a prominent Dalit leader, won the 2017 Assembly election as an independent with the support of Congress.

The development comes at a time when Gujarat is all set to witness assembly elections soon. The jail term from the court draws a cloud over whether he will be allowed to contest the polls.

Another Gujarat court had in May this year sentenced Mevani to three months in jail in a 2017 case for taking out a rally without permission.

Moreover, Mevani was in April arrested by the Assam police in connection with two separate cases– one for criticism of PM Modi and the other alleging molestation.